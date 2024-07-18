Finance is one of the last functions to embrace generative AI, CFOs need an entry point with low barriers and high ROI. Monica Proothi, Global Finance Transformation Leader at IBM, shows why order-to-cash is a great place to start.
Rethink home
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Watch the Think 2024 keynote replays of the top business and tech minds and learn how to scale AI across your enterprise.