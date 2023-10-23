AI Academy
Watch this episode (14:37)
Darío Gil sitting down with hand outstretched in a room with a tree behind him
Become a value creator with generative AI

Understand the different approaches to applying generative AI—and how an AI platform targeted for your use cases can jumpstart business value.

AI Academy home
Watch (14:37)
What you’ll learn
  • Unique requirements for enterprise AI
  • What it means to be an AI value creator
  • The business value of tuning foundation models with your data
You use your AI platform to tune it with your specific business data, proprietary knowledge and expertise, and it becomes more expert and more valuable for business over time Darío Gil Senior Vice President and Director of Research IBM
More Track 1 episodes
Achieving AI-readiness with hybrid cloud

Your IT infrastructure should fit together like a puzzle. Learn how the operational agility and scalability of hybrid cloud can help your business get the most value from AI.

 From pilot to production: Driving ROI with genAI

Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.

 How responsible AI can prepare you for regulations

Learn how AI governance can help ensure your organization’s AI efforts are led responsibly and ethically. Then use our guidebook to help prepare your organization for new AI regulations.

 Select the right AI use case for your business

To optimize your total cost of ownership and ROI on AI, picking the right use case is crucial. Learn top considerations and how existing investments like gen AI, AI and machine learning play a role.

 The rise of generative AI for business

Learn about the historical rise of generative AI and what it means for business.
Track 2: Elements of enterprise AI
Choose the right AI model for your use case

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to AI models. Learn how to find the right fit for your business needs. Then get the guidebook to help you take action.

 Is data management the secret to generative AI?

Every conversation starts with generative AI, but ends with data. Why? Because there is no AI without data. Generative AI is changing the way we think about data.

Why foundation models are a paradigm shift for AI

Learn about a new class of flexible, reusable AI models that can unlock new revenue, reduce costs and increase productivity. Then use our guidebook to dive deeper.

 Trust, transparency and governance in AI

Explore issues like AI hallucination, bias and risk, and learn how applying AI ethics and governance builds trust. Then put theory into practice with our guidebook.

Track 3: Putting AI to work
Put AI to work for Finance

Generative AI is completely revolutionizing the role of finance. Learn how the adoption of AI is helping CFOs and finance teams find new ways of making the seemingly impossible, possible.

 Put AI to work for IT operations

Stop treating genAI like a science experiment and start using it as a value generator. Learn how you can supercharge your IT operations by putting AI to work.

 Put AI to work for FinOps

Learn how FinOps leaders can get the most out of their tech spend by using genAI to gain critical insights and greater visibility into their operations.

 Putting AI to work for talent

Want to turn HR challenges into opportunities? Find out how organizations are using AI to help recruit and develop the talent that fits their business needs. 

 Putting AI to work for marketing

Learn how businesses are using generative AI to help them advance their marketing efforts as customer expectations constantly continue to evolve. 

 Putting AI to work for customer service

Go beyond virtual chatbots. Learn how generative AI can delight customers and increase productivity. Then download our guidebook to help you take action.

Putting AI to work for application modernization

Business operations evolve over time, and the applications that power them have to keep up. See how generative AI can accelerate the process, and download the guidebook to help you get started.

Receive AI Academy updates

We hope you're enjoying the AI Academy experience.  You can receive news about the latest updates to AI Academy by subscribing to the Think newsletter.

 Subscribe to the Think newsletter
AI for business resources Access IBM series and videos Learn about tech topics and trends Scale AI for business Explore watsonx Accelerate AI for business adoption Request an AI strategy briefing