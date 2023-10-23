AI Academy

Coming soon Put AI to work for Finance Generative AI is completely revolutionizing the role of finance. Learn how the adoption of AI is helping CFOs and finance teams find new ways of making the seemingly impossible, possible.

Track 3 Put AI to work for IT operations Stop treating genAI like a science experiment and start using it as a value generator. Learn how you can supercharge your IT operations by putting AI to work.

Track 3 Put AI to work for FinOps Learn how FinOps leaders can get the most out of their tech spend by using genAI to gain critical insights and greater visibility into their operations.

Track 3 Putting AI to work for talent Want to turn HR challenges into opportunities? Find out how organizations are using AI to help recruit and develop the talent that fits their business needs.

Track 3 Putting AI to work for marketing Learn how businesses are using generative AI to help them advance their marketing efforts as customer expectations constantly continue to evolve.

Track 3 Putting AI to work for customer service Go beyond virtual chatbots. Learn how generative AI can delight customers and increase productivity. Then download our guidebook to help you take action.