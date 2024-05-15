AI Academy

Track 2 Is data management the secret to generative AI? Every conversation starts with generative AI, but ends with data. Why? Because there is no AI without data. Generative AI is changing the way we think about data. Go to episode page

Track 2 Why foundation models are a paradigm shift for AI Learn about a new class of flexible, reusable AI models that can unlock new revenue, reduce costs and increase productivity. Then use our guidebook to dive deeper. Go to episode page