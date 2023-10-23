As the use of generative AI ascends in the business world, it’s important to know how to evolve from simply being a user of AI, and become an AI value creator.
In this episode of AI academy, you’ll learn about the different approaches to applying generative AI —and how an AI platform targeted for your use cases can jumpstart business value.
AI Academy home
Meet the faculty
Learn about the historical rise of generative AI and what it means for business.
To optimize your total cost of ownership and ROI on AI, picking the right use case is crucial. Learn top considerations and how existing investments like gen AI, AI and machine learning play a role.
Learn about the history of generative AI and what it means to the modern enterprise.
We hope you're enjoying the AI Academy experience. You can receive news about the latest updates to AI Academy by subscribing to the Think newsletter.