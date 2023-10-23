AI Academy
Become a value creator with generative AI

As the use of generative AI ascends in the business world, it’s important to know how to evolve from simply being a user of AI, and become an AI value creator.

In this episode of AI academy, you’ll learn about the different approaches to applying generative AI —and how an AI platform targeted for your use cases can jumpstart business value.

What you’ll learn
  • Unique requirements for enterprise AI
  • What it means to be an AI value creator
  • The business value of tuning foundation models with your data
Use your AI platform to tune it with your business data, proprietary knowledge and expertise, and it becomes more valuable over time. Darío Gil Senior Vice President and Director of Research IBM
