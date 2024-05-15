AI Academy
Most organizations are clear about the outcomes they expect from their AI investments. What’s not clear is how to go about making these outcomes a reality. Not all AI models are the same, and neither are your use cases.

In this episode of AI Academy, you’ll explore how a multi-model approach allows you to pick and choose from different models, so you can find the right one for the right use case.  

What you’ll learn
  • How to assess AI models using key evaluation criteria
  • Why a multi-model approach is pivotal to succeeding with generative AI
  • What to look for when evaluating AI model performance
You want to be constantly thinking about the factors that affect your choice of model. Nicholas Renotte Chief AI Engineer IBM Client Engineering
How to choose the right AI foundation model

Different outcomes require different approaches. This is also true for the AI models you employ and invest in. This guidebook can help you start curating the right model mix for your use cases.

Select the right AI use case for your business

To optimize your total cost of ownership and ROI on AI, picking the right use case is crucial. Learn top considerations and how existing investments like gen AI, AI and machine learning play a role.
Generative AI + ML for the enterprise

Use this guidebook to explore some of the more common AI and machine learning use cases and the key benefits gained with generative AI.

Tailor-made genAI delivers precision power

ChatGPT made everyone feel like an AI expert. It masks the complexity of the generative AI landscape that CEOs must consider when building their AI model portfolio.
