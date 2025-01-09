Supply chains are crucial to life as we know it. Without these massive global networks, no industry would be able to provide their customers with the services and goods they depend on. But the inner workings of these supply chains–procurement, planning, manufacturing, shipping, etc., are largely invisible to the average consumer.

So, what happens when supply chains are disrupted, or outright break down? In this episode of AI Academy, Rob Cushman shares insights as to how organizations can use the power of AI to jumpstart innovation and fortify production networks for the future.