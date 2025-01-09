AI Academy
Put AI to work in supply chains

Supply chains are crucial to life as we know it. Without these massive global networks, no industry would be able to provide their customers with the services and goods they depend on. But the inner workings of these supply chains–procurement, planning, manufacturing, shipping, etc., are largely invisible to the average consumer. 

So, what happens when supply chains are disrupted, or outright break down? In this episode of AI Academy, Rob Cushman shares insights as to how organizations can use the power of AI to jumpstart innovation and fortify production networks for the future.
What you’ll learn
  • Why AI in supply chains matters to your business 
  • How to combine data, AI and cloud architecture to your supply chain 
  • How to find the right use cases to get started with AI 
We have the tools to bring supply chain management out of the spreadsheets and legacy applications, and into the digital world where our customers reside. Rob Cushman Senior Partner, Supply Chain Operations IBM Consulting

CEO’s Guide to Generative AI: Supply Chain

Learn how to help your clients envision the enterprise of the future—and make this vision a reality. 
Putting AI to work for customer service

Go beyond virtual chatbots. Learn how generative AI can delight customers and increase productivity. Then download our guidebook to help you take action.

How business leaders budget for generative AI

Learn how rethinking what investing in AI means to your business—both today and tomorrow—should shape how you budget for and capture value from generative AI.
