What is sustainable agriculture?

The agriculture industry places a significant strain on the environment. Food systems, the network of activities and processes involved in the production and distribution of food, are responsible for more than one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions,1 which are a leading cause of climate change. Several factors cause food systems to be such significant emitters, including the use of fossil fuels in agricultural machinery, methane emissions from livestock, deforestation to create space for farming and the energy-intensive nature of food production.

Climate change-related effects, such as droughts and extreme weather events, can have consequences on agricultural production, which lessen crop yields and cause farms to operate on slimmer margins. Developing sustainable agriculture practices will be critical in solving food security challenges in a growing population.

Unsustainable farming practices can also lead to environmental impacts such as land degradation, deforestation, water scarcity and water pollution. Some can cause long-term effects on critical agricultural components like soil, such as soil erosion, nutrient depletion or salinization, which is increased salt content in soil caused by irrigation without proper drainage.