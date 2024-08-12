What is sustainable agriculture?

Published: 12 August 2024
Contributors: Julie Rogers, Alexandra Jonker
Sustainable agriculture is a farming process that aims to maximize agricultural production and meet fiber needs while ensuring that resources and ecosystems are preserved for future generations. It emphasizes environmental health, economic profitability and social equity.
To achieve sustainability in agriculture, farmers, processors, distributors and consumers alike need strategies and technology that increase sustainable crop production, while meeting the needs of a growing population. Common sustainable agriculture practices include ensuring crop diversity, conserving soil and water and using Earth-friendly pest management.
Smart farming—the adoption of advanced technologies and data-driven farm operations—is core to the concept of sustainable agriculture. Smart farming techniques and innovations such as cloud-based irrigation are helping to increase farm productivity optimization around the world.
The agriculture industry places a significant strain on the environment. Food systems, the network of activities and processes involved in the production and distribution of food, are responsible for more than one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions,1 which are a leading cause of climate change. Several factors cause food systems to be such significant emitters, including the use of fossil fuels in agricultural machinery, methane emissions from livestock, deforestation to create space for farming and the energy-intensive nature of food production.
Climate change-related effects, such as droughts and extreme weather events, can have consequences on agricultural production, which lessen crop yields and cause farms to operate on slimmer margins. Developing sustainable agriculture practices will be critical in solving food security challenges in a growing population.
Unsustainable farming practices can also lead to environmental impacts such as land degradation, deforestation, water scarcity and water pollution. Some can cause long-term effects on critical agricultural components like soil, such as soil erosion, nutrient depletion or salinization, which is increased salt content in soil caused by irrigation without proper drainage.
According to the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program, the objective of sustainable agriculture is to “[produce] enough food and fiber to satisfy today’s needs without compromising the ability of future generations to do the same.”
Farmers who embrace sustainable agriculture practices commonly have three areas of focus: a healthy environment, economic profitability and social and economic equity.
They will aim to improve the environmental quality and natural resource base on which the agricultural economy depends.
They will adopt practices that support the economic viability of farm operations while considering both the long- and short-term economics of the industry.
They will raise the quality of life and improve the working conditions of the agricultural workforce, and meet the needs of rural communities, where much of the industry takes place.
Sustainable agriculture practices center around several key elements:
Water is a critical natural resource used in farm production. Many regions experience periodic drought and limited surface water supply can cause an overdraft of groundwater. In the US, droughts in California have lasted up to 50 years, which prompted the state to implement an extensive water storage and transfer system. With climate change, droughts are only expected to increase; and it will be necessary to manage the water supply through policy and action.
Soil contains the nutrients required for good crop growth and yields, particularly nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Poor soil quality, soil erosion and over tilling can cause farmers to use more water, fertilizer, pesticides and energy to maintain optimal yields. Grown and harvested crops remove some nutrients from the healthy soil and without replenishment from inputs such as fertilizer or organic matter, the land can become unusable.
Nutrient runoff is another soil concern. In agriculture, this occurs when excess nutrients from fertilizers are washed off by rain or irrigation and enter bodies of water. This runoff can cause nutrient pollution, which is when the washout acts like fertilizer, creating excess algae growth and disrupting aquatic life.
Energy in modern agriculture is used throughout the production system, including in machinery, food processing and transportation. Industrial agriculture generally relies on petroleum-based energy: an average farm’s diesel use makes up 44% of its direct energy consumption.2 In addition, producing fertilizer and pesticides requires a large amount of natural gas, which contributes to farmers’ indirect energy consumption. Sustainable agriculture systems reduce reliance on nonrenewable energy sources and use renewable energy, such as solar or wind power.
While management strategies and environmental protections are site- and region-specific, general practices of sustainable agriculture include:
In addition to strategies for farmers and ranchers within the industry, creating a more sustainable food system requires interdisciplinary efforts. Research, policy and education programs lead to changes in regulations, consumer choices and social values.
The idea of fostering a sustainable relationship with the Earth and promoting environmental stewardship has been prevalent among many indigenous cultures throughout history. However, sustainable agriculture policies have gained recent popularity in international policy due to their potential in reducing environmental risks.
The agriculture industry has a long history of embracing new strategies and technology to improve farming practices. For example, the idea of crop rotation—as opposed to monoculture, when a single crop is grown in a given area—dates back to Ancient Rome.3
The continued modernization of agriculture in both industrial and organic farming is key to advancing sustainability in the industry. Smart farming or smart agriculture, can help maximize agricultural production and meet fiber needs while improving sustainability. Examples of technologies used in smart, sustainable agriculture include:
Automation, the use of technology, programs or robots to achieve outcomes with minimal human input, helps farmers save time and resources during seeding, harvesting and pruning. Robots can also apply fertilizer more efficiently, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) can provide data and insights to farmers, aiding in decision-making and informing many factors of agriculture beyond farmers’ control. Weather forecasting, for example, can help farmers better anticipate extreme weather events, which the US Department of Agriculture estimates causes 90 percent of crop loss.4
Internet of Things (IoT) devices can be embedded with sensors and software connectivity to allow them to collect data. In sustainable farming, these sensors can monitor crops and conditions in greenhouses, provide watering recommendations and better track livestock to increase efficiency and reduce waste.
Geospatial data, which is time-based data related to a specific location on the Earth’s surface, can provide farmers with patterns and trends. Geospatial analytics can be used in vegetation management to assess water and moisture levels, or monitor weather events.
