Some of the first teachings about improving the planet seem simple: reduce, reuse, recycle. People have since made lifestyle choices and adjustments, such as biking to work and segregating garbage, to bring this rule to life and help save the environment. Now, climate change is affecting businesses as much as individuals. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), both consumers and investors are being turned-off by companies that ignore their environmental impact. Sustainable business practices are an essential part of an organization’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Sustainability in business also provides organizations an opportunity to create more efficient supply chains that have a positive impact on the planet.

Business activities that contribute to carbon emissions and fossil fuels also forced organizations and policymakers to hold leaders accountable for their actions against environmental impact. Likewise, employees and customers want to work for a company that is actively trying to reverse climate change and take part in environmental protection. There are various examples of sustainable business practices that companies can adopt to improve their business model. One common corporate sustainability strategy is known as the triple bottom line.