What is spare parts management?

Spare parts management is the step-by-step process of managing an organization’s spare parts inventory. It is a systematic process that involves planning, procuring, storing, tracking and distributing components, helping to ensure that the right parts are available at the right time.
The goal of the parts process is to optimize maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) initiatives by minimizing unnecessary downtime and lead time, automating tracking practices and increasing overall efficiency. The process differs from asset management, which is a system exclusive to the equipment and supplies the company needs to operate.
The spare parts management market is projected to grow significantly by 2030. MarketsandMarkets, a global market research consulting firm, said that the market is projected to reach USD 1.82 million by 2030 from USD 1.02 million in 2025. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12%.
Parts management isn’t just about inventory management or maintaining stock levels. It’s an essential management process that helps businesses maintain system reliability and become more cost-efficient. New solutions are using artificial intelligence (AI) for forecasting and usage prediction, leading to more informed, real-time procurement decisions and a more effective MRO spare parts optimization strategy.
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think Newsletter, delivered twice weekly. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Consider a case where the operations department has a breakdown and needs a spare part that isn’t readily available and will be on backorder for weeks. The result is equipment downtime, costly stockouts and quality concerns.
Costly downtime is one of the main reasons that effective spare parts management is essential. In fact, more than 6 in 10 manufacturers suffered unplanned downtime in the past year.
This fact is why understanding spare parts’ criticality across the MRO supply chain and implementing preventive maintenance processes is fundamental. Separately, but as importantly, spare parts management can impact customer satisfaction, regulatory compliance and operational continuity.
Spare parts management also plays a crucial role in organizational operations. It’s a process that requires a maintenance team willing to collaborate and operate across departments. By implementing strong team and spare parts management practices, organizations can achieve great operational efficiency and reach broader organizational goals
Spare parts management has several core elements to consider before implementation.
A business must determine how much of a spare part to hold while maintaining strategic inventory levels. The decision requires maintenance teams to weigh the risks of out-of-stock items against holding costs.
A business will need to set minimum and maximum stock levels and automatic reordering points that trigger procurement. Implement a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) or enterprise asset management (EAM) software to manage maintenance operations and gain visibility into inventory levels.
A strong relationship with vendors and suppliers will be critical to the business. Negotiate terms that help reduce lead times, avoid overstocking and provide backup sourcing options that consider price.
A good working relationship will be important when supply chain issues arise and open lines of communication are the only way to keep the system moving.
An analysis of historical usage data is a key step in forecasting spare parts and anticipating needs. By reviewing historical data and metrics, inventory managers can forecast purchasing and factor in supplier lead times to align with actual maintenance needs.
Use AI-driven tools to automate data collection through spreadsheet integration and facilitate preventive and predictive maintenance.
The organization of critical spare parts will depend on the industry. In the automotive industry, especially, categorizing parts into critical and less-critical components is essential to managing production and operational risk of breakdowns.
An industry with larger or more critical parts might require higher stocking priority to prevent severe disruption or shortages.
A standardized naming convention and part numbers will help inventory teams search, locate and track parts.
A common approach is the ABC analysis, which categorizes parts based on consumption value. For example, A represents high value, B medium value and C low value. Another approach is to categorize parts as critical or non-critical, which is done through a “spares criticality“ audit.
Spare parts are categorized in many ways depending on the industry. Some of the common types are as follows:
Spare parts management is a process that requires a structured approach from procurement to inventory management to deployment. The process follows a spare part throughout its entire lifecycle.
Spare parts management is not without its challenges. Some of the key challenges can be overcome with a more strategic approach and preemptive maintenance planning.
A significant challenge in spare parts management is poor data quality, leading to inaccurate inventory. Common issues include inconsistent naming, duplicative entries and entries with missing details.
The solution: Teams must maintain an accurate bill of materials (BOMs) that tracks all necessary materials and components for a product. A BOM should be updated in real time to track costs. It serves as a blueprint for maintenance teams, helping ensure accurate data inputs and efficient inventory control.
Stocking the “right” number of spare parts is a common challenge among organizations. Storage space is valuable and overstocking cannot impact the physical space but also tie up capital. Frequent stockouts are also undesirable, leading to downtime and overspending on emergency purchases.
The solution: An organization must shift from relying on the supplier driving the inventory to a reliability-centered inventory approach. Integrate spare parts management into the broader reliability strategy and establish defined stock and no-stock rules.
This issue is similar to the challenge with inaccurate data and it stems from inconsistent tracking and categorization of spare parts. No standardized process or naming convention for spare parts results in confusion over part availability and location.
The solution: A straightforward categorization system must be established according to the organizations most important factors. Some common ways are by part criticality, usage and demand variability.
Implementing a spare parts management system requires significant effort and collaboration across departments. There are some important practices to keep in mind when integrating a new parts management process:
The clear path forward for spare parts management is AI-powered predictive maintenance. The traditional approach of inventory analysis and spare parts maintenance is one-dimensional and doesn’t consider seasonality, production campaigns and supply chain disruptions. AI models can now analyze consumption patterns and lead-time variability, enabling smarter predictive maintenance and more actionable insights.
Separately, AI inventory management and on-demand manufacturing are emerging models, gaining popularity across organizations. Businesses are leaning on digital tools like 3D printing and computer numerical control (CNC) machining to manufacture goods only after an order is placed. This approach can minimize inventory costs and enable one-off, personalized products.
A pivotal moment for the spare parts industry was the COVID-19 pandemic, which revealed the fragility of global supply chains. Even now, many years later, organizations are rethinking how they approach spare parts sourcing. The strategy for spare parts management isn’t just an internal inventory problem anymore, as it must consider multiple external factors. This shift is moving spare parts management from a storeroom process to a broader business consideration across the organization.
Explore how organizations use AI, cloud and data strategies to drive innovation, improve efficiency and build a resilient foundation for future growth.
Learn how your organization can achieve significant value by using IBM Maximo® to manage its fleet of assets.
Explore IBM Maximo Application Suite, a unified asset lifecycle management solution, in less than 10 minutes by choosing your preferred path.
Evaluate AI-enabled enterprise asset management solutions and choose the right vendor to reduce downtime, meet compliance needs and maximize return on investment (ROI).
Learn how VPI pushes forward on the path to net zero with IBM Maximo software.
Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.
Transform your operations by using rich data and powerful AI technologies to integrate optimization processes and enable intelligent growth.
Use AI and data insights to optimize asset performance from start to finish.