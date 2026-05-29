What is spare parts management?

The goal of the parts process is to optimize maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) initiatives by minimizing unnecessary downtime and lead time, automating tracking practices and increasing overall efficiency. The process differs from asset management, which is a system exclusive to the equipment and supplies the company needs to operate.

The spare parts management market is projected to grow significantly by 2030. MarketsandMarkets, a global market research consulting firm, said that the market is projected to reach USD 1.82 million by 2030 from USD 1.02 million in 2025. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12%.

Parts management isn’t just about inventory management or maintaining stock levels. It’s an essential management process that helps businesses maintain system reliability and become more cost-efficient. New solutions are using artificial intelligence (AI) for forecasting and usage prediction, leading to more informed, real-time procurement decisions and a more effective MRO spare parts optimization strategy.