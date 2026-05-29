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Asset management

What is spare parts management?

By Teaganne Finn , Ian Smalley
Published 29 May 2026

Spare parts management, defined

Spare parts management is the step-by-step process of managing an organization’s spare parts inventory. It is a systematic process that involves planning, procuring, storing, tracking and distributing components, helping to ensure that the right parts are available at the right time.

The goal of the parts process is to optimize maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) initiatives by minimizing unnecessary downtime and lead time, automating tracking practices and increasing overall efficiency. The process differs from asset management, which is a system exclusive to the equipment and supplies the company needs to operate.

The spare parts management market is projected to grow significantly by 2030. MarketsandMarkets, a global market research consulting firm, said that the market is projected to reach USD 1.82 million by 2030 from USD 1.02 million in 2025. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12%.

Parts management isn’t just about inventory management or maintaining stock levels. It’s an essential management process that helps businesses maintain system reliability and become more cost-efficient. New solutions are using artificial intelligence (AI) for forecasting and usage prediction, leading to more informed, real-time procurement decisions and a more effective MRO spare parts optimization strategy.

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Why is spare parts management important?

Consider a case where the operations department has a breakdown and needs a spare part that isn’t readily available and will be on backorder for weeks. The result is equipment downtime, costly stockouts and quality concerns.

Costly downtime is one of the main reasons that effective spare parts management is essential. In fact, more than 6 in 10 manufacturers suffered unplanned downtime in the past year.

This fact is why understanding spare parts’ criticality across the MRO supply chain and implementing preventive maintenance processes is fundamental. Separately, but as importantly, spare parts management can impact customer satisfaction, regulatory compliance and operational continuity.

Spare parts management also plays a crucial role in organizational operations. It’s a process that requires a maintenance team willing to collaborate and operate across departments. By implementing strong team and spare parts management practices, organizations can achieve great operational efficiency and reach broader organizational goals

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Key components of spare parts management

Spare parts management has several core elements to consider before implementation.

Inventory control

A business must determine how much of a spare part to hold while maintaining strategic inventory levels. The decision requires maintenance teams to weigh the risks of out-of-stock items against holding costs.

A business will need to set minimum and maximum stock levels and automatic reordering points that trigger procurement. Implement a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) or enterprise asset management (EAM) software to manage maintenance operations and gain visibility into inventory levels.

Procurement and supplier management

A strong relationship with vendors and suppliers will be critical to the business. Negotiate terms that help reduce lead times, avoid overstocking and provide backup sourcing options that consider price.

A good working relationship will be important when supply chain issues arise and open lines of communication are the only way to keep the system moving.

Demand forecasting

An analysis of historical usage data is a key step in forecasting spare parts and anticipating needs. By reviewing historical data and metrics, inventory managers can forecast purchasing and factor in supplier lead times to align with actual maintenance needs.

Use AI-driven tools to automate data collection through spreadsheet integration and facilitate preventive and predictive maintenance.

Criticality analysis

The organization of critical spare parts will depend on the industry. In the automotive industry, especially, categorizing parts into critical and less-critical components is essential to managing production and operational risk of breakdowns.

An industry with larger or more critical parts might require higher stocking priority to prevent severe disruption or shortages.

Parts classification

A standardized naming convention and part numbers will help inventory teams search, locate and track parts.

A common approach is the ABC analysis, which categorizes parts based on consumption value. For example, A represents high value, B medium value and C low value. Another approach is to categorize parts as critical or non-critical, which is done through a “spares criticality“ audit.

Types of spare parts

Spare parts are categorized in many ways depending on the industry. Some of the common types are as follows:

  • Critical spare parts: These components are considered essential to operations and will halt workflows when they become inaccessible. Must be kept in stock onsite to help ensure instant availability. In the automotive industry, critical spare parts include engine blocks, transmissions and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
  • Non-critical spare parts: Parts that are non-essential to processes and operational functions. They are not kept in large quantities and are ordered as needed. In sticking with the automotive example, non-critical parts would be components like radio knobs, cup holders, in-car screens and power window motors.
  • Strategic spare parts: These parts are held to manage risk over time (despite low usage). They are often referred to as insurance spares. They can support longevity, prevent overstocking and minimize stock obsolescence. Examples of strategic spare parts in a car dealership are electric vehicle (EV) battery packs or legacy body panels, such as fenders or specialized trims for specific vehicle models.
  • Consumable parts: These parts are regularly replaced parts and high-frequency items. Consumable parts are not meant to be repaired and often require replenishment. Some examples of consumable parts in the automotive industry are spark plugs, air filters, brake pads and tires.

The step-by-step process of spare parts management

Spare parts management is a process that requires a structured approach from procurement to inventory management to deployment. The process follows a spare part throughout its entire lifecycle.

  1. Identify and catalog all parts: Identify all necessary parts for maintenance and operations. Classify each part by criticality and usage frequency by using the ABC analysis, bar codes or critical versus non-critical categorization.
  2. Set inventory levels and reorder points: Choose a spare parts inventory management system, such as a CMMS, EAM or an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to automate parts tracking. Modern maintenance planning tools can provide real-time analysis of stock levels and usage history and streamline work orders.
  3. Build supplier and procurement processes: Set up standard operating procedures (SOPs) for everything related to parts management. Standardize procedures from the start (parts receiving) through to the end of the lifecycle (return process). This approach can ensure consistency and minimize errors.
  4. Implement a tracking and auditing system: Schedule regular audits to verify inventory accuracy and identify discrepancies or excess stock. Implement inventory-tracking tools to automate parts tracking and audit trails. Create a maintenance schedule to help ensure updates are completed and iterated as needed.
  5. Train staff and encourage collaboration: Foster cross-departmental relationships and educate team members on the spare parts management process. Maintaining spare parts inventory by using an inventory management system requires cooperation among maintenance, procurement and operations.

Common spare parts management challenges

Spare parts management is not without its challenges. Some of the key challenges can be overcome with a more strategic approach and preemptive maintenance planning.

Inaccurate data impacting inventory accuracy

A significant challenge in spare parts management is poor data quality, leading to inaccurate inventory. Common issues include inconsistent naming, duplicative entries and entries with missing details.

The solution: Teams must maintain an accurate bill of materials (BOMs) that tracks all necessary materials and components for a product. A BOM should be updated in real time to track costs. It serves as a blueprint for maintenance teams, helping ensure accurate data inputs and efficient inventory control.

Unbalanced stock leading to overstocking

Stocking the “right” number of spare parts is a common challenge among organizations. Storage space is valuable and overstocking cannot impact the physical space but also tie up capital. Frequent stockouts are also undesirable, leading to downtime and overspending on emergency purchases.

The solution: An organization must shift from relying on the supplier driving the inventory to a reliability-centered inventory approach. Integrate spare parts management into the broader reliability strategy and establish defined stock and no-stock rules.

Lack of standardized parts categorization

This issue is similar to the challenge with inaccurate data and it stems from inconsistent tracking and categorization of spare parts. No standardized process or naming convention for spare parts results in confusion over part availability and location.

The solution: A straightforward categorization system must be established according to the organizations most important factors. Some common ways are by part criticality, usage and demand variability.

Spare parts management best practices

Implementing a spare parts management system requires significant effort and collaboration across departments. There are some important practices to keep in mind when integrating a new parts management process:

  • Organize and prioritize critical parts: A spare parts management process must begin with physically organizing those parts and tagging them appropriately. This step is core to all other spare part management functions. Begin in the storeroom and organize shelves, label bins and group parts for maximum convenience. Develop a parts inventory list as a stand-alone or use inventory management software to speed up the process with bar codes or QR codes.
  • Use demand forecasting: Modern MRO inventory software uses AI to forecast and predict usage. Accurate demand forecasting is essential to help ensure the business has enough spare parts to meet customer needs and avoid costly slowdowns or worse, a damaged reputation.
  • Conduct regular audits: An organization should schedule routine physical counts and cycle audits to help ensure inventory levels are accurate and the process is running as it should. In addition, review historical data to identify obsolete or degraded spare parts. Set clear parts reordering and disposal processes that are easy to understand, while considering safety stock and lead time.
  • Train employees on the spare parts inventory system: A spare parts inventory management system should be simple enough for all employees to understand and maintain. It’s important to conduct thorough onboarding for every employee who uses the system. Make standard operating procedures (SOPs) public and offer employees opportunities beyond general onboarding, such as workshops or retraining seminars, as needed.

The future of spare parts management

The clear path forward for spare parts management is AI-powered predictive maintenance. The traditional approach of inventory analysis and spare parts maintenance is one-dimensional and doesn’t consider seasonality, production campaigns and supply chain disruptions. AI models can now analyze consumption patterns and lead-time variability, enabling smarter predictive maintenance and more actionable insights.

Separately, AI inventory management and on-demand manufacturing are emerging models, gaining popularity across organizations. Businesses are leaning on digital tools like 3D printing and computer numerical control (CNC) machining to manufacture goods only after an order is placed. This approach can minimize inventory costs and enable one-off, personalized products.

A pivotal moment for the spare parts industry was the COVID-19 pandemic, which revealed the fragility of global supply chains. Even now, many years later, organizations are rethinking how they approach spare parts sourcing. The strategy for spare parts management isn’t just an internal inventory problem anymore, as it must consider multiple external factors. This shift is moving spare parts management from a storeroom process to a broader business consideration across the organization.

Teaganne Finn

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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