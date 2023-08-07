The Orion blockchain database: Empowering multi-party data governance

Orion caters to a wide range of key applications that address various industry needs and provide valuable solutions for businesses and organizations. One notable application is within the supply chain domain. Orion can serve as a robust repository for storing the carbon footprint data of all product components, provided by part manufacturers. Additionally, it can store the contracting terms between buyers and sellers of these parts, signed by both parties. Furthermore, Orion enables the inclusion of the formula used to compute the carbon footprint of the product, along with links to the carbon consumption data of its individual parts, which can be updated by the product owner. By leveraging Orion, organizations can ensure the authenticity, non-repudiation and integrity of this critical data. Moreover, key-level access control mechanisms guarantee data privacy between the involved parties. If necessary, privacy-preserving techniques like zero-knowledge proofs can be employed to conceal sensitive details, even from the central party. In such cases, Orion can retain only the necessary metadata required to demonstrate the accuracy of the records, which can be kept outside the system for third-party auditors.

In addition to the supply chain application, Orion offers numerous highly beneficial use cases that our clients have identified. For instance, within the financial sector and regulated domains, Orion can facilitate auditing processes by providing proof of authenticity, data integrity and tamper evidence for company records. Our multi-signature capabilities enable the automation of various business contracting processes and support notary services across different domains. Furthermore, Orion can be used for maintaining the authenticity and integrity of evidence collected through insurance claims processes. It can simplify the management of licenses, certificates, educational records and property ownership rights for government organizations. Orion can also serve as a secure digital platform for managing vaccination processes, records and statuses while ensuring trustworthiness. Moreover, it enables the establishment of provenance for goods and compliance with maintenance requirements in supply chains. Additionally, Orion can serve as an off-chain store for decentralized ledger ecosystems, ensuring data integrity across hybrid environments.

Orion has already been successfully deployed as a blockchain platform in several EU-funded projects. In the C4IIoT project, Orion enhanced the level of trust in an IoT cybersecurity platform by providing traceability, provenance and non-repudiation features to track changes in machine and production line configurations. In the COPA EUROPE project, Orion is being utilized to track the production and lifecycle of media assets, facilitating trusted and secure trading of sport videos, rights and participant incentivization. In the i4Q project, Orion is employed to safeguard the integrity of industrial IoT data, including device access policies and critical location information, supporting smart manufacturing use cases. These projects demonstrate the versatility and reliability of Orion as a blockchain database technology in real-world scenarios.

The Orion server, its documentation and client SDK are available on Hyperledger Labs. To delve deeper into Orion’s capabilities, read our paper “Orion: A Centralized Blockchain Database with Multi-Party Data Access Control,” which we presented and published at ICBC 2023

The Orion blockchain database offers a robust solution that enhances transparency, authenticity and integrity across business ecosystems. Orion sets itself apart from other centralized blockchain databases by empowering numerous parties to govern access to shared data. Its broad key-level read/write access control and multi-signature capabilities allow organizations to exercise fine-grained control over data governance and ensure trust in multi-party interactions.