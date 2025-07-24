What are OEMs in automotive?

To better understand the role of OEMs, it’s helpful to see how they differ from VARs and aftermarket parts.

OEMs and VARs are often confused, but they play distinct roles in the automotive supply chain. An OEM designs and builds vehicles or parts from start to finish. OEM companies like Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and GM engineer, manufacture and sell their cars through dealership networks. They’re responsible for meeting safety, quality and regulatory standards at scale.

A VAR takes an existing vehicle or component from an OEM and customizes it for a specific purpose. They don’t build the base vehicle—they modify it. For example, a VAR might convert a Volkswagen ID. Buzz van into a mobile workshop or a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. The key difference is that OEMs create the original product for broad markets, while VARs adapt it for niche needs with added features or functions.

OEM parts and aftermarket parts both replace vehicle components, but they come from different sources. OEM parts are made by the vehicle’s original manufacturer or an approved part manufacturer. Aftermarket parts, produced by third-party companies not affiliated with the car maker, often perform the same function but differ in design, fit and quality.

The competition between OEM and aftermarket parts has grown over the decades. Aftermarket options often cost less and are more widely available. Their affordability appeals to budget-conscious consumers and independent repair shops. Some aftermarket manufacturers even aim to improve on OEM designs with enhanced features or materials. The tradeoff is consistency: Some aftermarket parts rival OEM-quality parts while others can present issues in fit and durability.

OEMs promote their parts for quality, reliability and warranty protection. Dealerships and certified repair centers often must use them to maintain coverage and many OEM components are designed to work only within integrated systems. This dynamic has fueled debates over “right to repair,” intellectual property and consumer choice.

OEMs want to support performance and brand integrity, while aftermarket companies push for affordability and access. In the end, the choice depends on whether customers prioritize precision and warranty protection or lower prices and wider selection.