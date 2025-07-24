What are OEMs in automotive?

8 minutes
In the automotive world, OEM stands for original equipment manufacturer. These companies design and build vehicles and also produce the parts used during production. Major automotive OEMs include BMW, Ford, General Motors, Honda and Toyota.
An “OEM part” is an auto part made by the original manufacturer or an approved OEM supplier for a new vehicle. These OEM auto parts share the same quality, fit and function as the original. Unlike OEM parts, aftermarket parts are made by third-party companies and tend to vary in quality.
OEMs are involved throughout the vehicle lifecycle—from research and development to manufacturing and warranty coverage. They help ensure safety, environmental compliance and performance. Because they’re responsible for the final OEM product, OEM companies tightly control how components are created on the assembly line.
Today, OEM means the parts themselves, not just the manufacturer. For example, if a repair shop uses OEM brake pads, they’re installing pads that match what originally came with the car. Many people prefer these genuine parts for their reliability and consistency.
As vehicles become increasingly software-driven, OEM parts now go beyond physical components to include embedded software and digital systems. In software-defined vehicles (SDVs), OEMs develop or approve tightly integrated software that controls key features like braking, steering, infotainment and battery management. Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a growing role in this shift by shaping software development, enhancing manufacturing processes and becoming an integral part of the vehicles themselves.
OEMs do more than build cars, they shape the future of the auto industry. They set the standards for what goes into a car and how it should perform. Whether you’re buying a new car or replacing a part, knowing whether something is OEM can help you understand its origin and expected higher quality.
OEMs are the backbone of the automotive industry. They oversee everything from design and engineering, concept to completion. They coordinate production, safety testing and supply chain logistics. They are the hub around which suppliers, dealerships, service networks and even regulatory bodies operate.
OEMs also shape the direction of the industry. They invest in research and development, define the platforms that vehicles are built on and drive major shifts like electrification and automation. Their decisions impact the cars that we drive and how factories are built, how parts are sourced and how technologies are adopted across the sector. In short, OEMs don’t just make cars—they shape the way the entire automotive ecosystem works.
To better understand the role of OEMs, it’s helpful to see how they differ from VARs and aftermarket parts.
OEMs and VARs are often confused, but they play distinct roles in the automotive supply chain. An OEM designs and builds vehicles or parts from start to finish. OEM companies like Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and GM engineer, manufacture and sell their cars through dealership networks. They’re responsible for meeting safety, quality and regulatory standards at scale.
A VAR takes an existing vehicle or component from an OEM and customizes it for a specific purpose. They don’t build the base vehicle—they modify it. For example, a VAR might convert a Volkswagen ID. Buzz van into a mobile workshop or a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. The key difference is that OEMs create the original product for broad markets, while VARs adapt it for niche needs with added features or functions.
OEM parts and aftermarket parts both replace vehicle components, but they come from different sources. OEM parts are made by the vehicle’s original manufacturer or an approved part manufacturer. Aftermarket parts, produced by third-party companies not affiliated with the car maker, often perform the same function but differ in design, fit and quality.
The competition between OEM and aftermarket parts has grown over the decades. Aftermarket options often cost less and are more widely available. Their affordability appeals to budget-conscious consumers and independent repair shops. Some aftermarket manufacturers even aim to improve on OEM designs with enhanced features or materials. The tradeoff is consistency: Some aftermarket parts rival OEM-quality parts while others can present issues in fit and durability.
OEMs promote their parts for quality, reliability and warranty protection. Dealerships and certified repair centers often must use them to maintain coverage and many OEM components are designed to work only within integrated systems. This dynamic has fueled debates over “right to repair,” intellectual property and consumer choice.
OEMs want to support performance and brand integrity, while aftermarket companies push for affordability and access. In the end, the choice depends on whether customers prioritize precision and warranty protection or lower prices and wider selection.
Common OEM car parts in automotive include components that are critical to a vehicle’s safety, performance and daily function. When a car is built, every part on it—from the engine to the windshield wipers—is considered OEM at that point.
Some of the most common OEM automotive parts include:
Bumpers, fenders, headlights and mirrors are often replaced with OEM versions after a collision. Insurance companies and repair shops often prefer OEM body parts because they’re guaranteed to fit and align correctly with the vehicle’s structure. This exactness helps restore the original appearance and aerodynamics.
Brake pads, rotors and calipers wear out over time. OEM replacement parts are commonly used to help ensure reliable braking performance.
These components include sensors and control modules and are another large category. OEM sensors are built to exact tolerances and are critical for things like emissions control, fuel economy and dashboard warning systems.
Belts, gaskets, water pumps and timing chains are commonly replaced with OEM parts, especially during scheduled maintenance. These systems are tightly engineered, so relying on OEM helps ensure that they operate correctly within the rest of the engine.
As vehicles become more digitally integrated, software has become a core category of OEM parts. IBM research predicts that 90% of all vehicle-related innovations are expected to consist of software in 2030.1 This category includes operating systems, firmware and control software that manage everything from engine performance and braking to infotainment and navigation.
Modern vehicles rely on dozens of electronic control units (ECUs), each running OEM-developed software to support precise communication and function across the vehicle. These systems are critical to vehicle function and safety, especially in hybrids, electric cars and SDVs. Companies like Bosch play a major role in developing and supplying many of these integrated systems.
Generative AI is beginning to play a role in this space, as automakers explore ways to embed large language models (LLMs) into vehicles. These AI systems can power advanced features like real-time diagnostics, personalized driver interactions, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving.
For example, BMW is building a new driver assistance system for its 2025 Neue Klasse vehicles by using Amazon Web Services (AWS). The system uses cloud-based tools to improve safety and features.2
As with other OEM software, these AI-driven components must be tightly integrated with the vehicle’s architecture to help ensure safety, performance and regulatory compliance. Like hardware, OEMs maintain, update and secure these components—often deploying over-the-air updates and proprietary tools to do so.
Shocks, struts and control arms are also frequent replacements and are often swapped with OEM versions to maintain the car’s ride and handling characteristics.
Key benefits of OEMs in the automotive industry include:
Accountability: Because OEMs are responsible for the entire vehicle, there’s a clear chain of responsibility if something fails. This arrangement makes it easier to trace issues and hold the vehicle manufacturer accountable, whether through recalls or service bulletins.
Compatibility: Because OEM parts are designed specifically for a given make and model, there’s no guesswork about fit or function. They’re engineered to integrate seamlessly with the rest of the vehicle’s systems, which helps avoid complications during repairs or returns to the supplier or parts department.
Quality and reliability: OEM parts are made to the same specifications as the original parts in the vehicle. Automakers test these components to meet strict standards for safety, performance and durability. This consistency gives consumers confidence that the part fits and works as intended.
Resale value: Vehicles maintained with OEM parts can retain a higher resale value. Buyers and dealerships often look for service records that show the car was repaired with original components, as it suggests better long-term reliability.
Warranty coverage: OEM parts often come with a manufacturer-backed warranty. Installing aftermarket parts might void a vehicle’s warranty, but choosing OEM components helps maintain that protection.
While OEM parts offer many advantages, they also come with a few drawbacks worth considering:
Higher cost: OEM parts are more expensive than aftermarket alternatives, sometimes much more.
Less variety: OEM parts come in a single design, while aftermarket options might offer upgrades or specialized features.
Limited availability: They might not be as widely available, especially for older or less common vehicle models.
Performance issues: Despite the price, OEM parts aren’t necessarily superior in performance or durability compared to high-quality aftermarket options.
