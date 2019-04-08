Thirteen years ago, drones began solving problems in industries from construction to film. Today, drones are quickly becoming a ubiquitous luxury in the consumer electronics landscape, and sure enough, government agencies aren’t far behind in applying drones to the needs of government at the Federal and State level. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) is the technical term for a drone solution, defined by: the aircraft, controller, and communications between the two. Furthermore, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is used interchangeably with the term UAS and refers to the aircraft itself.
While the government plays a critical role in regulating emerging technology like UAS, there is also value to adopt the technologies of the ‘Digital Revolution’. At a one-thousand-foot view, both literally and figuratively, UAS expedite processes, help with strategic decisions, automate tasks, and prevent catastrophe. This is made possible by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics that have put UAS at the forefront of the 4th Industrial Revolution.Technology like photogrammetric mapping, Watson Visual Recognition or Visual Insights, TRIRIGA workplace management, and more, all help make the data more digestible. Additionally, this comes as industry fuses UAS with the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT consists of a network of interconnected sensors that are used to help us make sense of the physical world – UAS is just that – an additional class of endpoints that provide value through data.
Drones have been used heavily within the military to survey and destroy an enemy from the other side of the globe. UAS were first used during the First World War, but with no significant success, until camera equipped drones were used during the Vietnam War on Air Force missions that were deemed too risky for manned flights. In 1985, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) contracted Abraham Karem, known as the “drone father”, to build UAV’s for wartime and domestic criminal activity.1 Since then, UAS have continually evolved in the military, but have also splintered towards a variety of other users.
UAS began to take hold outside of the military in 2006, where they were used to patrol the border, survey crime, inspect construction, and more. It was not until recently that they were used for recreational purposes. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) sees (link resides outside ibm.com) the use of industrial drones unfolding in three waves. The first, currently underway, involves line-of-sight applications in which an operator guides a drone and maintains visual contact. The second, ramping up within 5 years, will introduce remote applications, such as observation of ocean-going ships. The third wave, which could be up to 25 years away, would introduce full-size pilot-optional aircraft.2
Today, UAS has infinite applications in the Commercial Sector and the Public Sector is not far behind. UAS are used to expedite rooftop insurance claims by taking photographs of the rooftops and using computer vision AI to identify the severity of damage and whether it was inflicted by a human. Analytics are then used in conjunction with insurance platforms to process the claims of homeowners. As another example, UAS are used to ease the process of inspecting utility power lines by providing data on anomalies that would have otherwise been hazardous to a human traversing the area.
There are many cities using UAS in the Public Sector. For example, the New York Police Department (NYPD) introduced a UAS program that includes a fleet of 14 UAVs and will allow the NYPD to gather critical information while keeping civilians and officers safe. The UAVs will assist with search and rescue missions, crime scene documentation, evidence search at large or inaccessible locations, and the monitoring of traffic and pedestrian’s at large events.3
Additionally, the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched the UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP) which focuses on safe drone integration with state, local, and tribal governments.Out of the many participants, the City of Reno, NV, is testing the use of UAV to deliver Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to those suffering from a cardiac arrest. Once fully operational, the plan is to have the drone with the AED dispatched at the same time as First Responders.
As the market matures, more value will migrate to Artificial Intelligence and software, especially for turnkey solutions that improve UAS operations by enhancing detect-and-avoid systems, enabling analytics, like IBM Visual Insights andVisual Recognition, and assisting with navigation in areas where drones cannot rely on a GPS signal.5 This technology sits within the drone “value chain” and there are many components of this chain, or ecosystem. The UAV market is relatively mature in photographic and video capabilities to provide users with an eye in the sky for faster, safer, and more detailed results. Today there is a focus on technology that can complement drone hardware for further value-add to an industry. Some examples are listed below:
Getting started with a UAS pilot involves many moving parts. Although there are numerous approaches to a successful solution, three top considerations include:
Drones are beginning to disrupt the way agencies manage land, emergency management responds to natural disasters, industries inspect hazardous areas, and even how humans get around. IBM is using drones to help clients across industry and government solve problems from safety to efficiency. With a focus on Artificial Intelligence, cloud storage/processing and applying augmented analytics, government can improve operations and create smarter and safer environments.
