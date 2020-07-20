Blockchain gives power back to musicians

Many industry professionals and especially artists agree, the current royalty distribution system is outdated, unreliable, and does not prioritize the artist. There is an estimated (link resides outside ibm.com) USD 250 million of royalty money earned but not distributed to its rightful payees. These unallocated funds can be caused by contract discrepancies, improper registration or mismanaged data.

Before the age of digital distribution, mechanical royalties (link resides outside ibm.com), which are paid out whenever a song is reproduced, were based off physical units sold, such as records or CDs. Today, streaming platforms pay a set rate per play, ranging from (link resides outside ibm.com) USD 0.00069 per play on YouTube to USD 0.004 per play on Spotify. A song on Spotify needs about 230 streams to earn one dollar. Once proceeds are split, artists receive a small cut of the total royalties.

Without an accurate record of contributors to a song, royalties cannot be paid out. It can take years to receive payment, if at all. “All it takes is one songwriter to not be credited,” says a representative from NONRESIDENT, a New York City-based record label and distribution platform for diaspora artists. “Royalty payments are often three to six months delayed. What happens if a song blows up and when the stats come in, not everyone was credited? At that point, changing the metadata is a pain and often swept under the rug. The smaller of a role you have in a project, the less you are prioritized.” This is especially a problem for up and coming artists who may not be equipped to resolve these issues in a timely manner.