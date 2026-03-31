What is asset investment planning?

At its core, AIP helps stakeholders make more informed investment decisions throughout the asset lifecycle, from acquisition through operation, maintenance and eventual disposal.

In industries that rely on large, complex physical assets for core business operations, AIP provides an analytical and operational framework that helps optimize capital investment, balance costs and maintain regulatory compliance.

Globally, AIP solutions are in high demand. A recent report valued the market at almost USD 700 million and projected it would grow to USD 1.78 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.1