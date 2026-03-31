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Asset management

What is asset investment planning?

By Mesh Flinders , Ian Smalley
Published 31 March 2026

Asset investment planning, defined

Asset investment planning (AIP) is a data-driven approach to asset management that helps organizations better allocate capital across their asset base.

At its core, AIP helps stakeholders make more informed investment decisions throughout the asset lifecycle, from acquisition through operation, maintenance and eventual disposal.

In industries that rely on large, complex physical assets for core business operations, AIP provides an analytical and operational framework that helps optimize capital investment, balance costs and maintain regulatory compliance.

Globally, AIP solutions are in high demand. A recent report valued the market at almost USD 700 million and projected it would grow to USD 1.78 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.1

The rise of asset investment planning software

Before the widespread use of digital tools, organizations relied on spreadsheets and other outdated, manual workflows to manage their capital investments. Today, asset investment planning software leverages modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize capital investments, increase asset performance and mitigate risk.

Advanced AIP solutions are often integrated with other types of software solutions like enterprise asset management (EAM) systems and asset performance management (APM) platforms to increase efficiencies and streamline workflows. Modern AIP solutions help bridge the gap between financial and operational teams with predictive analytics, suggesting the best time to repair or replace an asset with minimal disruption to core business processes.

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The six steps of an asset investment planning framework

At its core, asset investment planning (AIP) solutions help organizations make more informed decisions about critical infrastructure and asset investment planning by answering three important questions:

  • How should asset maintenance be prioritized?
  • How should capital expenditure (CapEx) be allocated?
  • What are the long-term implications of different investment strategies?

To answer these questions, modern AIP frameworks typically follow a six-step process.

1. Data collection

In the first step of the AIP framework, AIP solutions collect asset data from different sources and normalize it through IT asset management (ITAM) platforms and other tools.

Modern AIP platforms and ITAM solutions can collect and normalize data from a wide range of sources. These sources include EAM platforms, computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) solutions and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors affixed to individual assets.

2. Risk assessment

Next, organizations carefully evaluate asset health and asset risk by using condition monitoring (CM), a predictive maintenance approach that relies on real-time data.

CM helps teams evaluate the failure probabilities of certain assets, choose meaningful key performance indicators (KPIs) and identify assets that pose the greatest risk to business operations.

3. Bottom-up planning

Bottom-up planning is a strategic approach to financial and operational planning that uses asset data and maintenance history to identify specific asset needs.

At this stage, teams place a strong emphasis on trying to measure and even predict real-world operational conditions that might impact asset health, such as weather, humidity and extreme temperatures.

4. Investment scenario testing

Using advanced simulation tools like digital twins, organizations develop multiple investment scenarios in the fourth phase of AIP. They use advanced tools to see how each scenario might play out in both the near and long-term.

Each investment scenario is evaluated according to asset risk, maintenance cost and sustainability.

5. Plan implementation

Once a specific asset investment plan is approved, operations and maintenance teams take over and begin to execute it according to the organization’s strategic objectives.

They start by integrating the plan into existing workflows to increase efficiencies. AI automation plays a key role in this phase, streamlining execution and reducing the number of manual tasks maintenance and operations teams have to perform.

6. Monitoring and continuous improvement

The final phase of the AIP workflow is the continuous monitoring of assets throughout their lifecycle, with a close eye to identifying ways to improve asset health and performance over time.

Even the most advanced AIP solutions require consistent monitoring, using real-time insights from IoT data to improve forecasting and enable stakeholders to make more informed investment decisions.

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Enterprise benefits of asset investment planning

Organizations that implement modern asset investment planning (AIP) solutions effectively can unlock significant benefits across all levels of the enterprise. Here are some of the most compelling:

  • Better decision-making: At the executive level, AIP dramatically improves data-driven decision-making capabilities, giving stakeholders real-time insights into operational, financial and risk data for their most valuable assets. Modern AIP solutions give organizations a comprehensive view of each asset’s performance, maintenance history and cost so they can confidently make more informed decisions.
  • Improved capital allocation: AIP solutions help improve capital allocation—the distribution of cash, debt and equity across different business units. Using advanced analytics and asset optimization tools, AIP solutions ensure that capital investment can be directed toward the initiatives that have the most potential to deliver business value. This prioritization leads to more efficient resource allocation and stronger return on investment (ROI).
  • Increased performance: AIP helps maintenance teams increase asset performance by giving them the real-time data that they need to prioritize investments based on asset health and asset risk. Maintaining assets more proactively and predictively over time increases performance and leads to longer asset lifecycles.
  • Lower costs: AIP helps organizations make smarter decisions about how to manage maintenance costs, with a strategic eye toward long-term capital expenditures. By identifying optimal periods for asset maintenance and repair, AIP lowers the overall costs of maintaining assets over the entirety of their lifecycles.
  • Stronger alignment with strategic goals: By providing stakeholders with accurate, real-time data about asset health, risk and performance, AIP solutions help ensure strategic investments are closely aligned with overall enterprise priorities. Alignment across different business units (BUs) is key to reaching long-term business outcomes like growth, sustainability and performance.

Asset investment planning use cases

Asset investment planning (AIP) is used widely across a diverse set of industries, wherever purchasing, operating and maintain physical assets is a priority. Here are five real-world use cases that show how organizations rely on AIP to optimize their core business operations.

Utilities: Grid modernization and reliability

In the utilities industry, electric and water providers must manage vast, complex and often aging infrastructure networks. AIP helps them prioritize investments in critical assets like water treatment plants and electrical grids. Modern AIP solutions help stakeholders make more informed decisions and balance reliability concerns around aging infrastructure with the potential cost of modernization initiatives.

Some utility providers use simulations to see how different investment scenarios will play out in the future and evaluate whether they need to replace aging transformers or invest in a new predictive maintenance technology. AIP solutions help executives integrate APM data into investment models so they can make more informed, data-driven investment decisions.

Transportation: Infrastructure lifecycle optimization

Transportation agencies are responsible for some of the most vital infrastructure in the world, including roads, railways and airports. Modern AIP tools help them better manage these sprawling, interconnected assets with applications that can automate tasks, simulate complex plans and enable data-driven decision-making.

Modern AIP tools help transportation agencies move beyond outdated reactive maintenance approaches by centralizing asset data and applying analytics across their entire asset portfolios. Organizations relying on AIP can better forecast asset degradation and evaluate multiple investment scenarios at once, prioritizing their interventions based on real-time data around risk to core business operations.

Oil and gas sector: Risk-based capital planning

In the oil and gas sector, asset failures can spin out of control fast and have devastating results on the environment and worker safety. With its real-time data, simulation and automation capabilities, AIP solutions help improve risk-based prioritization for complex assets and integrate asset risk into capital planning models.

APM tools, often integrated into modern AIP systems, can apply advanced analytics to help organizations identify high-risk areas of their business and allocate appropriate resources to them.

Manufacturing: Production asset optimization

The manufacturing industry relies on AIP to improve asset performance and reduce downtime in several important ways. Preventive and predictive maintenance strategies increase asset performance while also reducing the overall cost of maintaining an asset over its entire lifecycle. By deeply integrating AIP tools into existing CMMS and EAM systems, manufacturing organizations can make more informed investment decisions.

AIP also helps break down operational siloes by ensuring that different BUs are aligned on a common platform, minimizing operational risks and improving financial planning.

Various industries: Improved digital transformation

Organizations that have taken on ambitious digital transformation projects are increasingly reliant on AIP solutions to help them modernize their core business operations. These implementations often include deeper integration of AIP tools with EAM platforms, the deployment of simulation features and the adoption of AI automation into workflows to reduce manual tasks.

Companies like Copperleaf have developed specialized planning solutions that give organizations the ability to manage their entire investment portfolio at scale through real-time reporting, scenario analysis and various methods of optimization.

Asset investment planning challenges

Modern AIP solutions are highly effective but implementing them still has its challenges. Data integration and fragmentation often constitute the most significant hurdle enterprises must overcome. Depending on how they have collected, normalized and distributed their data in the past, it can be inconsistent and semantically incompatible across their systems.

Modeling and scenario planning also introduce new complexity to organizations. While AIP platforms are equipped with advanced analytics that help, their output is only ever as good as the data they rely upon. In other words, if the data that future scenarios and investment models are built on is unreliable and inconsistent, the models will be useless.

Finally, implementing strong AIP can be difficult in businesses that have rigid organizational silos with competing priorities, such as finance, operations, engineering and IT. To function, AIP systems need a unified view across all business-critical assets, including risk and capital allocation.

The future of asset investment planning

Despite significant hurdles, primarily in data integration and change management, modern organizations are adopting asset investment planning (AIP) and realizing many of the benefits listed earlier. In the future, rather than producing static, multi-year capital plans, next-generation AIP systems will be able to continuously ingest data and update forecasts and investment plans in near real time.

Central to these efforts are deeper integration of AI and ML into AIP models, allowing autonomous asset investment planning and other capabilities to develop. For example, future AIP tactics are likely to predict not just when an asset is likely to fail, but what combination of interventions and capital allocation will prevent their failure.

Authors

Mesh Flinders

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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    Footnotes

    1 Asset Investment Planning Market Size, Business Research Insights, March 9, 2026