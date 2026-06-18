What is application performance monitoring?

Typically, development teams implement application performance monitoring by instrumenting application code (injecting monitoring logic into code to collect data about what the code is doing while it runs) and deploying lightweight agents alongside the application stack.

Agents run on application servers and ingest data from application processes, infrastructure and hosting environments, downstream dependencies and user interfaces, all without significantly affecting app performance. Then, agents and instrumentation send monitoring data to a central monitoring platform, which aggregates the data and creates dashboards and other visualizations.

The monitoring platform applies any rules and thresholds that IT teams require and sends out alerts when a rule is broken or a KPI exceeds acceptable limits, which enables the team to respond quickly when a problem occurs.

Let’s say Company XYZ uses Application ABC for human resources and payroll processing. The DevOps team decides that timesheet submission latency should be under 1.5 seconds, error rates should stay below 0.5% over 5 minutes and login failure rates should stay below 2% over 5 minutes.

On normal days, the app responds in under 700 milliseconds, errors are near 0% and login failures are low. But on a busy, pre-holiday payroll Friday, a misconfigured database index causes a slowdown. Latency, error rates and login failures start to exceed their assigned thresholds. Monitoring tools will automatically send out alerts to all the necessary team members so that they can promptly find and repair the problematic index.

In the case of advanced platforms, anomaly detection and machine learning (ML)-driven features can also identify anomalous data patterns, predict performance issues and even reduce alert noise by triaging alerts based on severity and time sensitivity.

These processes help create end-to-end visibility that spans front-end interfaces, backend services, databases and third-party dependencies, so teams can understand the impact of each individual component on overall application performance.