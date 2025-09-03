What is AML transaction monitoring?

The economic and social consequences of money laundering are many. Organizations that fail to properly protect against money laundering, either intentionally or unintentionally, erode general trust in financial institutions.

Large investments or asset trades made with the intention to launder illicit funds can distort economic growth models, creating false or inflated asset values, and diverting funds from more productive investments. Worse still, money laundering encourages further crime and corruption. Jurisdictions with lax AML policies can be more likely to see increased crime rates.

To combat global money laundering efforts, local and international law agencies work cooperatively with governments and financial institutions to enforce AML laws, regulations and suspicious activity reporting requirements.

Responding to the sheer scale and complexity of modern financial crime, both financial institutions and private sector solutions are investing heavily in AML transaction reporting solutions and other types of AML software.

The Business Research Company projects the global AML software market (including transaction monitoring software) to grow to USD 3.2 billion in 2025. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for real-time detection to comply with stricter AML regulations, with trends indicating a significant increase in AI-powered solutions.