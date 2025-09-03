What is AML transaction monitoring?

8 minutes
AML (antimoney laundering) transaction monitoring applies AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, rule-based risk management, suspicious pattern recognition and advanced analytics to track a customer’s transaction. Furthermore, it also identifies suspicious activity associated with financial crimes (for example, money laundering).
Suspicious transactions identified by an AML transaction monitoring system (TMS) must be further investigated. This investigation helps differentiate between illegal activities that need to be elevated to law enforcement in suspicious activity reports (SARs) and potential false positives that look like illicit activities, but are not.
At a high level, AML transaction monitoring:
Most, if not all, financial institutions (for example, banks, credit unions, cryptocurrency exchanges and other organizations offering financial services) are commonly legally compelled to perform some degree of transaction monitoring. This procedure is a part of a broader AML strategy for maintaining regulatory compliance.
As financial crimes increase in scope and severity, providers offering solutions for AML compliance continue to increase their offerings to meet rising demands. According to a recent MarketsandMarkets report, the transaction monitoring market is anticipated to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2028.
Money laundering refers to several illegal methods for disguising profits derived from illegal activities as legitimate funds earned through legal means.
In essence, “dirty money” obtained from criminal activity is “laundered” or cleaned through an intermediary. Laundered monies can then be used for legitimate purchases, investments or transactions.
Money laundering is a common practice among criminals and criminal or sanctioned organizations seeking to avoid prosecution and taxation, while also facilitating further criminal activities, such as smuggling or terrorist financing.
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, money laundering accounts for an estimated 2–5% of the global GDP, or approximately USD 800 billion to USD 2 trillion annually.
Money laundering typically involves three steps:
Money laundering as a category can refer to any method that obscures the illegitimate source of funds. Criminals use various tactics to launder money, including:
The economic and social consequences of money laundering are many. Organizations that fail to properly protect against money laundering, either intentionally or unintentionally, erode general trust in financial institutions.
Large investments or asset trades made with the intention to launder illicit funds can distort economic growth models, creating false or inflated asset values, and diverting funds from more productive investments. Worse still, money laundering encourages further crime and corruption. Jurisdictions with lax AML policies can be more likely to see increased crime rates.
To combat global money laundering efforts, local and international law agencies work cooperatively with governments and financial institutions to enforce AML laws, regulations and suspicious activity reporting requirements.
Responding to the sheer scale and complexity of modern financial crime, both financial institutions and private sector solutions are investing heavily in AML transaction reporting solutions and other types of AML software.
The Business Research Company projects the global AML software market (including transaction monitoring software) to grow to USD 3.2 billion in 2025. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for real-time detection to comply with stricter AML regulations, with trends indicating a significant increase in AI-powered solutions.
The foundation of AML transaction monitoring is built on the ongoing analysis of vast amounts of transaction data. By establishing regular transaction patterns, banks and financial institutions can identify deviations from standard legal behavior.
Depending on size, purpose, location and various other factors, transaction monitoring solutions can require unique calibration to suit any given specific financial or banking institution’s needs. While AML transaction monitoring system requirements are not strictly defined, most AML transaction monitoring systems include the following key components.
Modern AML transaction monitoring systems combine:
Because not all transactions require as much scrutiny, adopting a risk-based approach to AML transaction monitoring helps organizations better delegate resources toward customers and transactions that can present higher risk levels. Considerations like customer profile, geographic location and transaction types help AML transaction monitoring systems assess customer risk and prioritize alerts.
Transaction monitoring is only one part of a complete AML strategy. Here are some other best practices:
Modern AML transaction monitoring systems leverage a wide range of technologies and methods associated with rule-based systems and advanced analytics. While not all AML monitoring systems are alike, these are some of the more commonly featured technologies.
