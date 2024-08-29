The chief difference between a CNAME record and an ALIAS record is not in the result—both point to another DNS record—but in how they resolve the target DNS record when queried. As a result of this difference, one is safe to use at the zone apex (for example, naked domain such as example.com), while the other is not.

Let’s start with the CNAME record type. It simply points a DNS name, like www.example.com, at another DNS name, like lb.example.net. This tells the resolver to look up the answer at the reference name for all DNS types (for example, A, AAAA, MX, NS, SOA, and others). This introduces a performance penalty, since at least one additional DNS lookup must be performed to resolve the target (lb.example.net). In the case of neither record ever having been queried before by your recursive resolver, it’s even more expensive timewise, as the full DNS hierarchy may be traversed for both records:

You as the DNS client (or stub resolver) query your recursive resolver for www.example.com. Your recursive resolver queries the root name server for www.example.com. The root name server refers your recursive resolver to the .com Top-Level Domain (TLD) authoritative server. Your recursive resolver queries the .com TLD authoritative server for www.example.com. The .com TLD authoritative server refers your recursive server to the authoritative servers for example.com. Your recursive resolver queries the authoritative servers for www.example.com and receives lb.example.net as the answer. Your recursive resolver caches the answer and returns it to you. You now issue a second query to your recursive resolver for lb.example.net. Your recursive resolver queries the root name server for lb.example.net. The root name server refers your recursive resolver to the .net Top-Level Domain (TLD) authoritative server. Your recursive resolver queries the .net TLD authoritative server for lb.example.net. The .net TLD authoritative server refers your recursive server to the authoritative servers for example.net. Your recursive resolver queries the authoritative servers for lb.example.net and receives an IP address as the answer. Your recursive resolver caches the answer and returns it to you.

Each of these steps consumes at least several milliseconds, often more, depending on network conditions. This can add up to a considerable amount of time that you spend waiting for the final, actionable answer of an IP address.

In the case of an ALIAS record, all the same actions are taken as with the CNAME, except the authoritative server for example.com performs steps six through thirteen for you and returns the final answer as both an IPv4 and IPv6 address. This offers two advantages and one significant drawback: