How to leverage AI in employee engagement

While employee experience refers to a broad sense of employee well-being and productivity, employee engagement focuses more narrowly on themes such as job dedication and emotional commitment. Highly engaged employees are enthusiastic and motivated in their work, making them more likely to embrace changing conditions and drive long-term organizational success.

Previously organizations relied on surveys or manager check-ins to facilitate employee engagement, AI provides HR and managers with ongoing, real-time insights into how employees feel—and what they need most. Measuring employee engagement can be especially urgent during moments of enterprise transformation or AI adoption, as new tools and workflows are only effective when fully incorporated into daily work.

According to Gallup, which measures how many workers in the United States feel “actively engaged,” engagement has been steadily declining since a peak in 2020. The consultancy also reports low engagement levels among younger millennials and Gen Z, who report significant drops in feeling cared about, having opportunities to learn and being developed at work.

A lack of effective programs that foster commitment and professional development can lead to significant workforce risks. According to the World Economic Forum’s most recent “Future of Jobs” report, 22% of jobs are likely to be disrupted in the next five years.

Employers also expect 39% of the skills required in the job market to change by 2030. In short, unless workers are actively engaged with the future of work, they and the organizations they work for are at risk.