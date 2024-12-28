LlamaIndex vs LangChain: What's the difference?

RAG equips large language models (LLMs) with domain-specific knowledge to increase the accuracy and utility of the chatbots and other artificial intelligence (AI) apps they power. While LlamaIndex and LangChain have overlapping use cases, they each approach the task of RAG system creation in differing ways.

LlamaIndex focuses on indexing, data ingestion and information retrieval from text-based data sources, making it ideal for simpler workflows and straightforward AI applications. Meanwhile, LangChain’s modular framework excels in the building of a wide range of natural language processing (NLP) and agentic AI applications.