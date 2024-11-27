What is learning rate in machine learning? 

The goal of the optimization algorithm is to minimize the loss function that measures the gap between a model’s predictions and real-world data. Each time the model runs its optimization algorithm, it updates its parameters based on the result. Learning rate, or step size, is represented by the Greek letter η, and determines the size of the changes the model is permitted to make.

Learning rate helps ensure that a model learns enough from training to make meaningful adjustments to its parameters while also not overcorrecting. Imagine descending a hill. To reach the bottom safely, one must travel fast enough to make meaningful progress, but not too fast that one loses control and stumbles. The best learning rate sets a safe speed of descent.

Each training step represents the model overriding its previous understanding of its dataset. A neural network “learns” more about its training data with each pass of its optimization algorithm.