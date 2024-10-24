3 proven use cases for AI in preventative cybersecurity

AI red teaming is the process of having people stress-test AI models for potential vulnerabilities and other issues, such as bias and misinformation. While most models are designed with guardrails in place to mitigate these risks, attackers routinely try to “jailbreak” them through the use of clever prompting. For red teams, the goal is to get there before their adversaries, thereby giving them a chance to take corrective action.

Red teams can themselves use AI to help identify potential issues in the data used to train AI models. For instance, according to IBM’s report, over a third of data breaches involve shadow data. If that data, unvetted and unmonitored for quality and integrity, ends up being used in model training, the ripple effects can be significant. AI can help red teams detect shadow data by identifying anomalies and overlooked data sources that could pose security risks. Red teams can also test AI models against one another using adversarial machine learning methods to identify vulnerabilities.

Unlike ASM, red teaming involves tailored simulations specific to the organization’s data and threat landscape. To fully realize its benefits, organizations must work with skilled teams that can correctly interpret and analyze the results and implement the required changes.