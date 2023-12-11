Tune in to the second episode of the Inspiring Voices podcast, featuring Dr. Nicola Hodson

The Inspiring Voices podcast, brought to you by the Executive Search and Integration team at IBM, aims to inspire you in your life and career choices by showcasing great leaders and their personal stories about life, career, and how to make an impact.

In this second episode, our host, Christian Zani, brings you the story of Dr. Nicola Hodson, Country General Manager UK & Ireland. Nicola reflects on IBMs culture and provides valuable insights into her experience as a new executive at IBM and how she navigates her path to success. Additionally, she tells us about her deep-rooted passion for science and technology and how it intertwines with her commitment to sustainability. Nicola also sheds light on the importance of listening to your inner well-being and intuition while highlighting the impact of surrounding oneself with the right people – both personally and professionally.

This story truly serves as inspiration, encouraging all who listen to trust their instincts, embrace their beliefs, and persist in their pursuits. It’s also a personal portrayal of how a company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion comes to life, in this case at IBM.

Tune in to the podcast on a platform of choice:

Apple >> https://ibm.biz/BdMD7B

Casted >> https://ibm.biz/BdMRtG

Spotify >> https://ibm.biz/BdMD7c

And don’t forget to follow the podcast so that you don’t miss out on the upcoming quarterly episodes.