Transforming legacy at scale, with Amala Duiggirala, USAA

25 June 2025
What does it really take to transform a legacy institution into a digital-first, human-centered enterprise? Drawing from decades of experience, Amala Duggirala, Head of Digital Data and Technology at USAA, breaks down the four dimensions of transformation—technology, product, business value and culture—and shares how to scale innovation without losing sight of compliance, quality or people.
Chapters
0:01 – Get to know Amala Duggirala
2:12 – The four types of transformation
7:34 – Move like a startup, scale like an E(nterprise)
12:35 – Want to win with AI? Get your foundations right.
16:25 – How USAA delivers on the full spectrum of financial needs
19:06 – Transformation lessons from around the world
22:30 – Turning point of a transformation: Words vs. actions
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
