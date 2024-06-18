Home Think Podcasts Transformers Podcast Episode 1 Transformation: What's a CIO got to do with it?
Episode 1: Transformation: What's a CIO got to do with it?
What does it mean to be a CIO in charge of transformation?

What if you’re a co-CIO in charge of transformation? In this inaugural episode, host Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, speaks with Matt Lyteson, also CIO and VP of Technology Platforms Transformation at IBM. Get a behind-the-scenes look at their journey to becoming co-CIOs. Delve into their greatest challenges, their stand on benchmarks and value realization in tech, and how their different paths merged when they became co-CIOs.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
