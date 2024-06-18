What if you’re a co-CIO in charge of transformation? In this inaugural episode, host Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, speaks with Matt Lyteson, also CIO and VP of Technology Platforms Transformation at IBM. Get a behind-the-scenes look at their journey to becoming co-CIOs. Delve into their greatest challenges, their stand on benchmarks and value realization in tech, and how their different paths merged when they became co-CIOs.