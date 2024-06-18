The transformation Venn diagram: Strategy, implement and operate. When it comes to transformation, Shakespeare’s rule of three rings true. There are three parts of a transformer’s Venn diagram that seem consistent across technologies and industries: Strategy, implement and operate.

In this episode of Transformers, hear our two guests from Deloitte Consulting—Jag Bandla and Ayo Odusote—discuss how this synergy of strategy, technology and skills helps enterprise clients achieve business transformation goals. Hear their thoughts on the latest trends—from what’s new to what’s constant—and what it all means at a human level.