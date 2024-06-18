Transform your tech: AI customizations, data solutions, and the mindset for progressive overload. Realizing the full potential of your organization demands healthy tech habits. Eric Wood - software engineer, former Under Armour guru, current CTO of Cordance, and hardcore weightlifter - talks with Ann about transformation strategies, customizing solutions with AI and achieving goals thanks to an athlete's mindset.

0:38 - Professional arcs and the community you build

2:39 - Bringing the athlete mindset to work

5:12 - Progressive overload: What athletes know about successful transformations

9:07 - Transformations at large-scale companies vs private equity owned companies

15:36 - AI, data and the solutions clients actually need

24:17 - AI customizations: when to say yes and when to say no

26:26 - Water cooler lessons and bringing your whole self to work