Episode 5

 Partners, priorities and the art of the possible
Episode 5: Partners, priorities and the art of the possible

Partners, priorities and the art of the possible. A CIO is the new client zero in the technology transformation for their company. They play a part in everything from procurement and development to sales and customer service, blending business and technology expertise. Juan Perez, CIO at Salesforce, talks about this new reality, the future of work with AI agents, governance and risk management, and how alignment with trusted partners is crucial for making AI successful.

The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
