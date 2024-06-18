Three keys to business transformation with Benni Blau, CPIO, SAP
Why transformations fail and how to change it with Nonie Sethi, Partner, BCG. With all the technology and data at our fingertips, most business transformations still feel like death by a thousand tiny cuts. Too many fail to flourish, even when the main culprits are entirely within the enterprise’s ability to navigate. In this episode, Ann talks with Nonie Sethi, Partner at BCG, who has made an art of using technology and data to help teams drive successful business transformations even in the most tenuous of circumstances.

  • 1:00—Meet Nonie Sethi 
  • 3:00—Nonie's career transformation from Microsoft to BCG 
  • 5:05—Three steps to business transformation 
  • 7:08—How do you capture value creation? 
  • 8:19—What are the business transformation trends? 
  • 13:19—Three reasons business transformations fail 
  • 15:30—“Communication coupled with data is crucial to success” 
  • 20:45—What can management consulting firms do better? 
  • 23:35—How do you bring AI into business transformations? 
  • 27:50—Failing fast to win faster

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.  

