The rapid evolution of gen AI and agentic AI means it's time to take a closer look at the incredible opportunity to drive real business value with this technology. Know what it means to become an AI-first enterprise.
Partnering directly with clients, we advise, design, build and operate business innovation that matters and results that last.
AI agents from IBM can integrate with your existing data and applications to get work done. Pre-built for business, watsonx® AI agents boost productivity across your enterprise. Start seeing the results you expect. Know the AI agents that make your job easier.
Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
Discover how to use AI to build actual experiences amid all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypasses the theoretical rhetoric and shows you how to put AI into practice.
Get inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.