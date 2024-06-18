

In this riveting Season 2 opener, host Ann Funai dives deep into a comprehensive discussion with David Tan, CTO of CrushBank. They traverse the evolution of tech roles and Tan's strategic approach to AI model selection. The conversation also encompasses the crucial importance of comprehending the data fueling AI and shifting perspectives on AI capabilities beyond the hype. Drawing from shared experiences in IT, they share and demonstrate practical techniques for effectively communicating complex tech to non-technical audiences.

Chapters

0:00 – Get to know David Tan and his role as CTO at CrushBank

1:31 – Approach to internal and external transformation

2:20 – How to choose the right AI model

5:06 – The case for small models

7:31 – Customized versus open source models

8:49 – Common pitfalls in AI transformation

10:11 – Transforming mindsets and understanding AI impact

13:46 – Shared backgrounds and the evolution of CIO and CTO roles

20:00 – Effectively communicating complex tech to non-tech audiences

23:28 – The magic is in the data, not AI