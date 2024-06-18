Choosing models and transforming mindsets with David Tan, CTO, CrushBank

Watch the episode
Episode 11: Choosing models and transforming mindsets with David Tan, CTO, CrushBank

In this riveting Season 2 opener, host Ann Funai dives deep into a comprehensive discussion with David Tan, CTO of CrushBank. They traverse the evolution of tech roles and Tan's strategic approach to AI model selection. The conversation also encompasses the crucial importance of comprehending the data fueling AI and shifting perspectives on AI capabilities beyond the hype. Drawing from shared experiences in IT, they share and demonstrate practical techniques for effectively communicating complex tech to non-technical audiences.

Chapters

  • 0:00 – Get to know David Tan and his role as CTO at CrushBank
  • 1:31 – Approach to internal and external transformation
  • 2:20 – How to choose the right AI model
  • 5:06 – The case for small models
  • 7:31 – Customized versus open source models
  • 8:49 – Common pitfalls in AI transformation
  • 10:11 – Transforming mindsets and understanding AI impact
  • 13:46 – Shared backgrounds and the evolution of CIO and CTO roles
  • 20:00 – Effectively communicating complex tech to non-tech audiences
  • 23:28 – The magic is in the data, not AI

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.  

Boost productivity with IBM and AI Agents

What CIOs need to know about using AI agents for business transformation

The rapid evolution of gen AI and agentic AI means it's time to take a closer look at the incredible opportunity to drive real business value with this technology. Know what it means to become an AI-first enterprise.

 IBM Consulting®

Partnering directly with clients, we advise, design, build and operate business innovation that matters and results that last.

 Boost productivity with AI agents

AI agents from IBM can integrate with your existing data and applications to get work done. Pre-built for business, watsonx® AI agents boost productivity across your enterprise. Start seeing the results you expect. Know the AI agents that make your job easier.
