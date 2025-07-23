In this episode of Transformers, Ann Funai sits down with Barbra Sainsurin, GCMO of Anthropologie Group, to explore the fast-paced world of B2C marketing—from real-time insights and AI tools to building cross-functional trust and cultural relevance. From her days at Under Armour to leading transformation at Anthropologie, Barbra shares how she combines data, curiosity and heart to drive purposeful change. With warmth, vulnerability and an unapologetically customer-obsessed mindset, Barbra reveals what it takes to lead with impact and thrive in modern retail.

Chapters

00:00 – Barbra Sainsurin on her leadership style

02:25 – B2C vs B2B: 3 key marketing transformation differences

08:35 – Why cross-functional insights drive marketing success

12:30 – Translating marketing for stakeholders

15:20 – Ditch the jargon: Embrace curiosity in communication

19:47 – What is means to be a tech-savvy marketer: The evolution of data-driven marketing

27:04 – Buy vs. Build: Scaling omnichannel experiences

30:22 – 3 keys to building high-impact marketing teams



The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.