FalconStor's tech transformation with CEO Todd Brooks & CTO Ron Morita

Episode 12: FalconStor's tech transformation with CEO Todd Brooks & CTO Ron Morita

How is private equity–backed FalconStor reinventing itself in the age of AI? Ann sits down with CEO Todd Brooks and CTO Ron Morita to explore the company’s evolution beyond legacy hardware, its embrace of artificial intelligence, and how it’s driving growth through cutting-edge technology and human ingenuity.

Chapters

  • 0:00 – The hybrid cloud world
  • 1:53 – How FalconStor transformed to survive
  • 4:42 – The CTO role: Partnerships, products and roadmaps to success
  • 8:57 – CEOs and CTOs working together
  • 11:13 – A handbook for partnerships
  • 16:45 – Bridging hardware, software and the hybrid cloud worlds
  • 21:45 – Infusing AI for sales and customer support
  • 29:46 – What drives you and your decision-making?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.  

Boost productivity with IBM and AI Agents

What CIOs need to know about using AI agents for business transformation

The rapid evolution of gen AI and agentic AI means it's time to take a closer look at the incredible opportunity to drive real business value with this technology. Know what it means to become an AI-first enterprise.

 StorSafe

StorSafe is provided by Falconstor Software, Inc. FalconStor delivers solutions for IBM Power customers that optimize backup, facilitate hybrid cloud adoption and enable seamless workload migration.

The 2025 Guide to AI Agents

This is your one-stop resource for gaining in-depth knowledge and hands-on applications of AI agents.
