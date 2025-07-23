Data, culture and customer-obsessed marketing, with Barbra Sainsurin, GCMO, Anthropologie Group

23 July 2025

In this episode of Transformers, Ann Funai sits down with Barbra Sainsurin, GCMO of Anthropologie Group, to explore the fast-paced world of B2C marketing—from real-time insights and AI tools to building cross-functional trust and cultural relevance. From her days at Under Armour to leading transformation at Anthropologie, Barbra shares how she combines data, curiosity and heart to drive purposeful change. With warmth, vulnerability and an unapologetically customer-obsessed mindset, Barbra reveals what it takes to lead with impact and thrive in modern retail.

Chapters

00:00 – Barbra Sainsurin on her leadership style
02:25 – B2C vs B2B: 3 key marketing transformation differences
08:35 – Why cross-functional insights drive marketing success
12:30 – Translating marketing for stakeholders
15:20 – Ditch the jargon: Embrace curiosity in communication 
19:47 – What is means to be a tech-savvy marketer: The evolution of data-driven marketing
27:04 – Buy vs. Build: Scaling omnichannel experiences
30:22 – 3 keys to building high-impact marketing teams

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity. 

  • 📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM
  • Learn more about IBM Retail Consulting
  • Explore how retail and consumer product companies are evolving with AI

