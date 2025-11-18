Inside the Octagon: How AI Brings UFC’s Fastest Moments into Focus

Most of what happens inside the UFC Octagon is too fast to follow. Malcolm Gladwell and Alon Cohen break down how AI turns that chaos into clarity for fans and commentators.

 

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UFC leadspace Smart Talks

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Season 7, Episode 2
I was here to make you feel like you were able to speak more crisply about it and that the fight just looked a little shiny, a little brighter because of this kind of thing. And like I said, when this tech does its best work, it just disappears.
Alon Cohen, TKO Holding
Alon Cohen Executive Vice President of Innovation TKO

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Kevin Murphy
Alon Cohen

Executive Vice President of Innovation, TKO
Malcolm Gladwell smiling
Malcolm Gladwell

Bestselling Author and Podcaster, Pushkin Industries
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