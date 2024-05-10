We are live from IBM Think 2026! This week on Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang and panelists Ambhi Ganesan, Hillery Hunter and special guest Tim Crawford from AVOA. We analyze IBM’s new AI operating model and provide reactions on the releases from the conference floor. Next, the IBM Institute for Business Value released its annual CEO study revealing that 64% of CEOs are now comfortable making major strategic decisions based on AI-generated input. Has AI finally crossed the trust threshold? Finally, AI is expensive to run—is the next phase of AI adoption about cost-discipline not just capability? All that and more on today’s special episode of Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Introduction

0:53 – Live from Think 2026

13:46 – IBV CEO Study



26:53 – AI funding

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.