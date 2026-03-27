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SpaceX IPO & AI data centers in space

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Is AI infrastructure moving to space? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Gabe Goodhart, Mihai Criveti and Sandi Besen to break down SpaceX’s IPO filing targeting AI and orbital infrastructure. Our experts analyze IBM’s latest research on orbital AI infrastructure and what this means for the future of compute. Next, we tackle Bluesky’s new AI tool, Attie, which became the platform’s 2nd most blocked account. What went wrong with this chatbot rollout? Then, we discuss Ezra Klein’s thought-provoking piece on “cognitive offloading” versus “cognitive surrender”—are we using AI as a tool or giving up on thinking? Join host Tim Hwang and our panel of AI experts on this week’s Mixture of Experts to find out.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 1:01 – SpaceX IPO and AI data centers in space
  • 14:10 – Bluesky’s Attie AI bot controversy
  • 28:01 – Cognitive offloading vs. cognitive surrender

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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