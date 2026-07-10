Can you trade GPU compute like oil futures? This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Mihai Criveti, Rynne Whitnah and Gabe Goodhart.

First, we explore Reddit’s aggressive new strategy to combat AI-generated spam and bots threatening platform authenticity. Next, we dive deep into Anthropic’s Economic Index from June 2026. The report reveals how people actually use AI assistant Claude throughout their day, from homework help to weekend game development. Then, we analyze Orn’s USD 33 million raise to create a liquid marketplace for buying and selling compute power. Is GPU compute the new commodity market? Finally, Anthropic enters the chip race with potential Samsung partnership. We debate whether frontier labs can successfully build their own hardware and reduce NVIDIA dependency. Listen to this week’s Mixture of Experts for more!

Chapters:

00:00 – Introduction

01:09 – Reddit’s AI spam detection strategy

12:00 – Anthropic Economic Index: How people really use Claude

23:55 – Orn raises USD 33M for GPU compute marketplace

35:18 – Anthropic’s chip ambitions with Samsung

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.