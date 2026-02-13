Is Perplexity still focused on search? This week on Mixture of Experts, Host Tim Hwang is joined by Gabe Goodhart, Chris Hay and Aaron Baughman to break down what Perplexity Computer really offers—and whether closed systems can compete with open alternatives like OpenClaw, LangGraph and AutoGPT. Next, Anthropic introduces memory import for Claude. Is memory still a competitive moat, or can users now seamlessly switch between AI providers? Then, meet NullClaw, a minimalist agent framework that runs on just 678 kilobytes. Our experts debate whether edge-based agent swarms are the future—or just clever marketing. Finally, Particle6 unveils Tilly Norwood, the world’s first AI actor. Would you give an Oscar to an algorithm? All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
