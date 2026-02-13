Inside Perplexity Computer’s agent platform

Watch the episode

Is Perplexity still focused on search? This week on Mixture of Experts, Host Tim Hwang is joined by Gabe Goodhart, Chris Hay and Aaron Baughman to break down what Perplexity Computer really offers—and whether closed systems can compete with open alternatives like OpenClaw, LangGraph and AutoGPT. Next, Anthropic introduces memory import for Claude. Is memory still a competitive moat, or can users now seamlessly switch between AI providers? Then, meet NullClaw, a minimalist agent framework that runs on just 678 kilobytes. Our experts debate whether edge-based agent swarms are the future—or just clever marketing. Finally, Particle6 unveils Tilly Norwood, the world’s first AI actor. Would you give an Oscar to an algorithm? All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:00 - Introduction
  • 1:07 - Perplexity Computer
  • 11:23 - Claude Import Memory
  • 24:14 - NullClaw
  • 35:14 - Tilly Norwood

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted

Explore more episodes

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Mainframe modernization explained: COBOL and AI

AI as builder vs tool, mainframe modernization with COBOL, global AI adoption barriers, and securing AI agents through agent ops.

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
India's USD 200B AI hub & Claude builds C compiler

Google's USD 200B AI infrastructure deal in India, Claude builds a C compiler in 2 weeks, AI agent security vulnerabilities and the enterprise ROI problem.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Copilot usage reveals AI adoption patterns

Microsoft's Copilot usage report reveals surprising AI adoption trends, plus Ralph Wiggum prompting, India AI Summit and AI's Super Bowl advertising blitz.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Anthropic vs OpenAI: Claude Opus 4.6 & GPT-5.3-Codex

Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 and OpenAI's GPT-5.3-Codex dropped within an hour. We break down the enterprise AI battle and what it means for developers.

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Codex launch & OpenClaw/Moltbook chaos: This week in AI agents

OpenAI Codex app launches for coding agents while Moltbook – the agenty-only social- network exposes security risks. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
OpenClaw (Moltbot, Clawdbot): Open-source agents go mainstream

Moltbot (formerly Clawdbot) sparks open-source agent revolution, Dario Amodei's AI adolescence essay, IBM Grammy IQ and Microsoft's Maia 200 chip unveiled.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
The new AI race: Enterprise innovation in 2026

OpenAI introduces ads in ChatGPT, Claude Code has its breakout moment and IBV’s Enterprise 2030 report reveals the future of AI innovation. Listen to today’s Mixture of Experts!

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Claude Cowork analysis & Apple picks Gemini

Claude Cowork brings AI agents to your desktop, Apple switches to Google Gemini for Siri, and Linus Torvalds embraces vibe coding. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
CES 2026 AI highlights: NVIDIA Rubin & wild gadgets

NVIDIA's Rubin promises 5X performance gains, Meta acquires Manus AI for USD 2 Billion, and DeepSeek's MHC architecture redefines model training efficiency.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
AI year in review: Trends shaping 2026

Our experts review 2025's AI breakthroughs and predict 2026 trends. AI hardware scarcity, open source wins, super agents and multimodal evolution discussed.

Take the next step in your AI Journey

IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®

Easily design scalable AI assistants and agents, automate repetitive tasks and simplify complex processes with IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

 Explore watsonx Orchestrate
Artificial intelligence solutions

Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.

 Explore AI solutions
The 2026 Guide to AI Agents

In this comprehensive guide, you will find a collection of AI agent-related content such as educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and much more.

 Learn more about AI agents
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube Subscribe to the Think newsletter