Would you sell Chrome for USD 34.5 billion dollars? In episode 68 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Abraham Daniels, Sophie Kuijt and Shobhit Varshney for another packed week in AI. First, AI startup Perplexity puts out a bid for Google Chrome at over double their valuation. Why? Next, xAI released Grok Imagine and claims it will be the next Vine. Our experts analyze the future of AI video generation. Finally, one week after the GPT-5 release and skeptics are saying it did not live up to the hype. Is AI development plateauing? All that and more on Mixture of Experts!
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
