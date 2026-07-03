Are the new safety guardrails on GPT-5.6 Sol a breakthrough? This week Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Lauren McHugh Olende and Kush Varshney to debrief OpenAI’s new GPT-5.6 Sol.

The panel compares the new generation of models to Anthropic’s Mythos. Next, there’s growing skepticism from Wall Street around AI, we unpack the concerns about infrastructure costs, memory shortages and long-term economics of frontier AI models. Then, AI made it to the FIFA World Cup, but is it actually scoring? Finally, we analyze a new paper comparing LLMs to goats in Age of Empires II. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

Chapters:

00:00 — Introduction

01:04 — GPT-5.6 Sol

12:50 — Wall Street and AI IPOs

22:16 — AI at the World Cup

30:21 — Goats vs. Agentic AI

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.