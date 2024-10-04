In episode 2 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kush Varshney, Marina Danilevsky and David Cox. This week, the three AI experts weigh in on the explosion of open-source technology and identify how it will shape the market. Kush and Tim produce the single most easy explanation of what’s going on with Kolmogorov-Arnold Networks and why it matters. Finally, we kick it back to the 90s with Inspector RAGet!

Key takeaways:

0:00 Intro



1:29 The state of open source

14:46 InspectorRAGet



30:44 What's going on with Kolmogorov-Arnold Networks

45:55 Wrap up

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

📩 Sign up for a monthly newsletter for AI updates from IBM.