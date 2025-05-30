Is open source winning the AI race? In episode 58 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Anthony Annunziata, Ash Minhas and Sarah Amos live from New York Tech Week. First, we dive into the various themes coming out of NY Tech Week, specifically practical uses of AI. Next, we analyze a couple of different reports about the impact of open source on AI. Finally, Claude 4 has some really weird behaviors. What does this teach us about AI safety and model development? All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

00:01 – Intro

00:51 – New York Tech Week 2025

23:03 – Open source AI reports

32:30 – Weird behaviors from Claude

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.