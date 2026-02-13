NVIDIA NemoClaw, OpenAI’s pivot and Shopify agents

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NVIDIA announces NemoClaw. This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Merve Unuvar, Martin Keen and Olivia Buzek—who is reporting live from NVIDIA GTC. Jensen Huang revealed $1 trillion in orders for Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems through 2027, plus the launch of NemoClaw—NVIDIA’s enterprise-grade AI wrapper built on the OpenClaw agent platform. Next, Anthropic announces the Anthropic Institute, but can AI labs honestly audit their own technology while building it? Then, Shopify enters the agentic shopping arena with AI-powered personal shoppers that could reshape e-commerce. Finally, OpenAI increases focus on enteprise users and coding, but are they behind?

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 1:14 – NVIDIA GTC 2026: Trillion-dollar orders, NemoClaw & agentic computing
  • 11:17 – Anthropic Institute: Can AI labs audit themselves?
  • 22:12 – Shopify shopping agents & the future of e-commerce
  • 35:15 – OpenAI’s enterprise pivot: Coding & business focus

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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