NVIDIA’s USD 100 billion investment and Google's AP2

Why did NVIDIA invest USD 100 billion into OpenAI? In episode 74 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Sandi Besen, Mihai Criveti and Gabe Goodhart to talk about the AI chipmaker’s next big move. Next, we analyze Tongyi DeepResearch and get into a conversation around open source. Then, we discuss Google’s new agent protocol release, AP2. After that, will AI take over? We debrief a new book, If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies. Finally, we shared that the new AirPods will have a translation feature powered by AI. Is Apple back in the game? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out.
 
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
 
