Would you trust a 100-page prompt to do your taxes? In episode 70 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Aaron Baughman, Chris Hay and Lauren McHugh to talk about KPMG’s 100-page prompt they used to build their agentic TaxBot. Next, we debrief on OpenAI’s teasing of selling infrastructure in the future. The image model generation goes bananas, with the latest AI Image Model from Gemini: nano-banana. Finally, Aaron Baughman demonstrated three new features for the US Open website, powered by IBM watsonx-built generative AI models: Match Chat, Key Points, and Live Likelihood to Win. All that and more on today’s 70th episode of Mixture of Experts.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes below.
Is enterprise AI in danger? This episode covers MIT’s report showing most generative AI pilots are failing, GPT-5’s hidden system prompt, new concerns over chain of thought reasoning, and Anthropic’s move to let Claude shut down “distressing” conversations.
In this powerful episode of Transformers, Ann Funai sits down with Dr. Michelle Barry, PhD, CEO and co-founder of CTI LifeHealth to explore how her team is revolutionizing healthcare for underserved communities across the globe.
The impact of AI on energy is double-edged: big challenges but even bigger rewards. Learn more about this topic from one of the leading industry experts, Joseph Majkut.
The show heads to L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Center in New Jersey, where Malcolm Gladwell explores the complexities of cosmetic formulation and L’Oréal’s AI partnership with IBM. Discover how AI is revolutionizing beauty, to make products even more sustainable and innovative.
An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.
This year there are three AI-powered features that engage fans and increase the productivity of the USTA editorial team: Match Chat, Key Points, and Live Likelihood to Win.
Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.