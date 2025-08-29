Monster prompt, OpenAI’s business play, nano-banana and US Open experimentations

Would you trust a 100-page prompt to do your taxes? In episode 70 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Aaron Baughman, Chris Hay and Lauren McHugh to talk about KPMG’s 100-page prompt they used to build their agentic TaxBot. Next, we debrief on OpenAI’s teasing of selling infrastructure in the future. The image model generation goes bananas, with the latest AI Image Model from Gemini: nano-banana. Finally, Aaron Baughman demonstrated three new features for the US Open website, powered by IBM watsonx-built generative AI models: Match Chat, Key Points, and Live Likelihood to Win. All that and more on today’s 70th episode of Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:00 – Intro
  • 1:13 – US Open, Meta restructuring Superintelligence lab and Robot Olympics
  • 3:11 – KPMG’s monster prompt
  • 11:09 – OpenAI’s infra for sale?
  • 22:47 – Gemini's nano-banana
  • 33:55 – US Open experimentations

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Explore more episodes Gen AI pilots fail, GPT-5's hidden prompt revealed, reasoning model flaws and Claude closing chats
Is enterprise AI in danger? This episode covers MIT’s report showing most generative AI pilots are failing, GPT-5’s hidden system prompt, new concerns over chain of thought reasoning, and Anthropic’s move to let Claude shut down “distressing” conversations.
Perplexity’s bid for Chrome, Grok Imagine and GPT-5 check-in
Would you sell Chrome for USD 34.5B? This week on Mixture of Experts, we unpack Perplexity’s shocking bid for Google Chrome, xAI’s Grok Imagine and its claim to be the next Vine and whether AI progress is plateauing after GPT-5’s debut.
Gpt-oss, Genie 3, Personal Superintelligence and Claude pricing
OpenAI goes open-weight? Episode 67 of Mixture of Experts breaks down OpenAI’s new open-source models, DeepMind’s Genie 3, Claude Code pricing drama and Zuckerberg’s take on Personal Superintelligence.
What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system. It achieves this goal by designing its workflow and employing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

Developers build AI assistants on top of foundation models—for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models, or OpenAI’s models. Large language models (LLMs), which specialize in text-related tasks, represent a subset of foundation models.

Live Scores presented by IBM

This year there are three AI-powered features that engage fans and increase the productivity of the USTA editorial team: Match Chat, Key Points, and Live Likelihood to Win.
IBM | US Open

Smarter tennis. Savvier fans. The US Open digital experience brings the drama and excitement of the year’s final Grand Slam to more than 14 million people around the world through the Official US Open app and website.

