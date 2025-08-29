Would you trust a 100-page prompt to do your taxes? In episode 70 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Aaron Baughman, Chris Hay and Lauren McHugh to talk about KPMG’s 100-page prompt they used to build their agentic TaxBot. Next, we debrief on OpenAI’s teasing of selling infrastructure in the future. The image model generation goes bananas, with the latest AI Image Model from Gemini: nano-banana. Finally, Aaron Baughman demonstrated three new features for the US Open website, powered by IBM watsonx-built generative AI models: Match Chat, Key Points, and Live Likelihood to Win. All that and more on today’s 70th episode of Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Intro

1:13 – US Open, Meta restructuring Superintelligence lab and Robot Olympics

3:11 – KPMG’s monster prompt

11:09 – OpenAI’s infra for sale?

22:47 – Gemini's nano-banana

33:55 – US Open experimentations

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.