Can Mistral make Europe a global AI contender? In episode 55 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Volkmar Uhlig and Kaoutar El Maghraoui to discuss the drop of Mistral Medium 3. Next, we analyze the AI chip sales that NVIDIA and AMD made to Saudi Arabia. Then, with IBM’s new ITBench and OpenAI’s HealthBench, we dive deeper into benchmarks for AI evaluation. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts for more.
Key takeaways:
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
IBM Think 2025, OpenAI acquires Windsurf, and does AI reasoning mean more hallucination? Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts to find out.
It's our 1st birthday! Today on the MoE podcast we cover LlamaCon, Qwen3, DeepSeek-R2 and J.P. Morgan’s open letter on AI security.
Episode 52 of Mixture of Experts covers OpenAI’s social network, Anthropic’s reasoning study, AI bots on Wikimedia and a humanoid robot half-marathon.
Discover how to harness AI to drive business growth and innovation with insights from industry leaders and practical strategies.
Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?
It has become a fundamental deep learning technique, particularly in the training process of foundation models used for generative AI. But what is fine-tuning and how does it work?
Go behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders with Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, in Transformers. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers.
Discover how we use AI to build experiences amidst the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.
Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
