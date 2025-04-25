Mistral Medium 3, OpenAI HealthBench and AI chips to Saudi Arabia

Episode 55: Mistral Medium 3, OpenAI HealthBench and AI chips to Saudi Arabia

 

Can Mistral make Europe a global AI contender? In episode 55 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Volkmar Uhlig and Kaoutar El Maghraoui to discuss the drop of Mistral Medium 3. Next, we analyze the AI chip sales that NVIDIA and AMD made to Saudi Arabia. Then, with IBM’s new ITBench and OpenAI’s HealthBench, we dive deeper into benchmarks for AI evaluation. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts for more.

Key takeaways:

  • 00:01 – Intro
  • 00:47 – Mistral Medium 3
  • 12:26 – AI chips to Saudi Arabia
  • 21:21 – AI evaluation benchmarks
  • 31:47 – Amazon's AI-generated pause ads

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
