Can Mistral make Europe a global AI contender? In episode 55 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Chris Hay, Volkmar Uhlig and Kaoutar El Maghraoui to discuss the drop of Mistral Medium 3. Next, we analyze the AI chip sales that NVIDIA and AMD made to Saudi Arabia. Then, with IBM’s new ITBench and OpenAI’s HealthBench, we dive deeper into benchmarks for AI evaluation. Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts for more.

Key takeaways:

00:01 – Intro

00:47 – Mistral Medium 3



12:26 – AI chips to Saudi Arabia

21:21 – AI evaluation benchmarks



31:47 – Amazon's AI-generated pause ads



The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.