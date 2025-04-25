We are celebrating MoE podcast’s one year anniversary! In episode 53 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by the O.G. panel of experts from our pilot—Chris Hay, Shobhit Varshney and Kush Varshney. This week, we cover some exciting announcements at LlamaCon. Then, we discuss some new Chinese AI models, from Qwen3 to the rumored DeepSeek-R2. Next, J.P. Morgan’s CISO, Patrick Opet, released “An open letter to our third-party suppliers,” covering the need for AI security. Are we doomed? Finally, we look back at some of the topics we discussed in episode 1—the Rabbit AI device, GPT-2 chatbot, Apple Intelligence—after all that, who was the first person to say “agents” on the podcast? Tune in to find out, on today’s one-year celebration of Mixture of Experts.

Key takeaways: