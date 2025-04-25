OpenAI social network, Anthropic’s reasoning study and humanoid half-marathon

We are celebrating MoE podcast’s one year anniversary! In episode 53 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by the O.G. panel of experts from our pilot—Chris Hay, Shobhit Varshney and Kush Varshney. This week, we cover some exciting announcements at LlamaCon. Then, we discuss some new Chinese AI models, from Qwen3 to the rumored DeepSeek-R2. Next, J.P. Morgan’s CISO, Patrick Opet, released “An open letter to our third-party suppliers,” covering the need for AI security. Are we doomed? Finally, we look back at some of the topics we discussed in episode 1—the Rabbit AI device, GPT-2 chatbot, Apple Intelligence—after all that, who was the first person to say “agents” on the podcast?  Tune in to find out, on today’s one-year celebration of Mixture of Experts.


Key takeaways:
 
  • 00:01 – Intro
  • 00:38 – LlamaCon
  • 10:34 – Qwen3 and DeepSeek-R2
  • 23:23 – J.P. Morgan’s open letter
  • 39:45 – One year of MoE
Episode 52 of Mixture of Experts covers OpenAI’s social network, Anthropic’s reasoning study, AI bots on Wikimedia and a humanoid robot half-marathon.

 o3 and o4-mini, Google Gemini on-prem and NVIDIA’s US chip manufacturing

In episode 51 of Mixture of Experts, Chris Hay, Vyoma Gajjar and special guest John Willis, owner of Botchagalupe Technologies, join host Tim Hwang. We analyze Sam Altman’s new AI models, o3 and o4-mini.

 AI on IBM® z17, Meta's Llama 4 and Google Cloud Next 2025

In episode 50 of Mixture of Experts, we debrief many announcements: IBM z17, Meta's Llama 4, Gemini 2.5 Pro and more from Google Cloud Next.

