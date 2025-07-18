Kimi K2, DeepSeek-R1 vibe check and Google’s data center investments

Is Kimi K2 actually better than Claude? In episode 64 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Abraham Daniels, Chris Hay and Kaoutar El Maghraoui. First, Moonshot AI released Kimi K2, their trillion-parameter MoE model, and our experts analyze the benchmarks and what this really means. Then, we reflect on DeepSeek-R1 6 months later; did it live up to the hype? Next, Google is investing USD 25 billion in AI infrastructure, and it’s not just AI chips. How does this compare to their competitors? Finally, Anthropic’s Claude for Enterprise announced an expansion with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory —what AI safety concerns might this raise?  Tune in to today’s episode of Mixture of Experts to find out.

  • 00:01 – Intro
  • 01:18 – Kimi K2
  • 12:07 – DeepSeek-R1 vibe check
  • 28:49 – Google's data center investments
  • 41:20 – Claude powers LLNL research

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted
Explore more episodes Perplexity’s Comet browser, Cloudflare blocks AI scrapers and Wimbledon Match Chat
How will AI agents change search? Episode 63 of Mixture of Experts unpacks the AI browser wars, Anthropic’s transparency push, Cloudflare’s scraper ban and AI at Wimbledon.
Anthropic’s Project Vend, computer science education and AI prompts in papers
Can AI agents run entire businesses? Episode 62 of Mixture of Experts explores Anthropic’s Project Vend, distributed model training, the future of computer science education and whether AI is breaking the research paper review process.
Your brain on ChatGPT, human-like AI for safer AVs, AI-generated ads and fair use vs. piracy
Join Mixture of Experts for Episode 61. Delve into AI's impact on intelligence ("Your Brain on ChatGPT"), the surprising safety benefits of more aggressive autonomous vehicles and the risks and rewards of AI-generated ads. Tune in to discover these insights and more. 🎧
Watch all episodes from Mixture of Experts

Continue learning

What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and utilizing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

AI assistants are built by a foundation model (for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models or OpenAI’s models). Large language models (LLMs) are a subset of foundation models that specialize in text-related tasks.

You might like

View all podcasts
AI insights, delivered: Sign up for our newsletter

Get a curated selection of AI topics, trends and research sent directly to your inbox.
Transformers

Go behind the scenes and screens of today's transformative leaders with Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, in Transformers. From personal transformations to the transformative influences around them, Ann and her guests explore what it truly means to be transformers.
AI in Action

Discover how we use AI to build experiences amid the hype about what AI can do. In this series, our host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypass the theoretical rhetoric and show you how to put AI into practice.

Smart Talks with IBM

Be inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.

IBM Granite

Explore IBM® Granite®, our family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications.
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube