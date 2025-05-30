Could AI take your job? In episode 60 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Phaedra Boinodiris, Chris Hay and Volkmar Uhlig. First, the impact of AI on the job market is all the rage online. Between the Godfather of AI revealing which jobs he feels are safe, and Jensen Huang responding to Dario Amodei’s thoughts, our experts analyze the chatter. Next, Scale AI is facing some fallout. What can we learn about data security? Then, an article from The New York Times details how chatbots can take users down “conspiratorial rabbit holes.” Who is benefiting from these conversations? Finally, how is AI affecting the startup ecosystem? Tune in to Mixture of Experts to find out!

00:01 – Intro

01:17 – AI and jobs

12:28 – Scale AI fallout

22:00 – Chatbot conspiracies

35:20 – AI startup ecosystem

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.