IBM Think 2025, OpenAI Windsurf acquisition, reasoning models and hallucinations

Episode 54: IBM Think 2025, OpenAI Windsurf acquisition, reasoning models and hallucinations
Has AI hallucination gotten out of control? In episode 54 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kate Soule, Skyler Speakman and Kaoutar El Maghraoui to analyze reasoning models and rising hallucinations. Next, as IBM Think 2025 wraps, the experts unpack the biggest highlights from IBM’s biggest show of the year: new AI agents, Ferraris and ... penguins? Then, OpenAI is making moves with its acquisition of Windsurf. What does this mean? Tune in to this week’s Mixture of Experts for more!

Key takeaways:
  • 00:01 – Intro
  • 01:12 – IBM Think 2025
  • 09:27 – Reasoning models and hallucinations
  • 19:23 – OpenAI Windsurf acquisition

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
 Watch all episodes from Mixture of Experts

Learn more about AI

Unlock AI Value Creation

Discover how to harness AI to drive business growth and innovation with insights from industry leaders and practical strategies.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 What is fine-tuning?

It has become a fundamental deep learning technique, particularly in the training process of foundation models used for generative AI. But what is fine-tuning and how does it work?

